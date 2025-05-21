IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during RR's convincing 6-wicket win over CSK in Match 62 ft. MS Dhoni

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a win on Tuesday, May 20. They defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Asked to bat first by RR skipper Sanju Samson, CSK were reduced to 12/2 in two overs. Youngster Ayush Mhatre bailed the team with a 20-ball 43, but CSK lost the plot again after losing a few wickets quickly. Dewald Brevis (42) and Shivam Dube (39) made significant contributions in the lower order to power the team to 187/8 in 20 overs.

In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal got RR off to a blazing start. Although he didn't convert the start, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57) and Sanju Samson (41) set up the run chase with a 98-run partnership for the second wicket. The Royals lost a few wickets in a cluster, but Dhruv Jurel (31*) batted till the end to take the team home with 17 balls to spare.

The game saw a few players reach new milestones, and we take a look at three of them.

#1 MS Dhoni completes 350 sixes in T20 cricket

Despite his growing age, MS Dhoni's six-hitting ability has remained unchanged. The 43-year-old dislodged Riyan Parag out of the ground during his otherwise sedate 17-ball 16 runs knock.

With that, Dhoni completed his 350 sixes in the shortest format of the game. He now has the fourth-most maximums among Indians after Rohit Sharma (542), Virat Kohli (434), and Suryakumar Yadav (368).

#2 Sanju Samson becomes the first RR batter to score 4000 runs

RR skipper Sanju Samson produced a sublime knock, hitting 41 off 31 deliveries, including three boundaries and two sixes, and setting up the victory for the team. In the process, Samson completed his 4000 runs for the franchise and became the first batter to register the milestone for the Rajasthan Royals.

#3 Vaibhav Suryavanshi has hit the joint-most sixes in the IPL before turning 20

The 14-year-old youngster from Bihar has been making the headlines since his debut earlier in IPL 2025. Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck a fluent half-century during the run chase against CSK. He hit four boundaries and as many sixes during his knock.

With that, Suryavanshi has hit 24 sixes since making his debut earlier this season. The RR batter now holds the record for the joint-most sixes hit before turning 20 alongside Rishabh Pant.

