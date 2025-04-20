IPL 2025: 3 records broken/milestones achieved by Virat Kohli during RCB's clinical 7-wicket win over PBKS in match 37

Virat Kohli shone with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Sunday, April 20. PBKS registered a total of 157/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first in the afternoon game.
A few PBKS batters got off to impressive starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Opener Prabhsimran Singh scored 33 off 17 balls, while Josh Inglis finished with a 29-run knock off 17 balls.
The RCB bowlers executed their plans brilliantly. Spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma took two wickets apiece, while Romario Shepherd bagged a solitary scalp.
Kohli was at his vintage best in the run chase, notching up a fine half-century. He remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 54 deliveries. Devdutt Padikkal also played a crucial role, contributing 61 runs from 35 balls.
RCB chased the target in 18.5 overs to complete a seven-wicket victory. The side have now won five back-to-back away matches this season. They are placed third in the points table with five wins from eight outings. PBKS also have the same points after eight fixtures and are placed fourth.
It was a memorable game for Kohli as he broke an all-time IPL record and achieved a couple of milestones. Here's a look at them:
#1 Virat Kohli now has the most fifty-plus scores in IPL history
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli now holds the record of having the most fifty-plus scores in the league's history. The seasoned campaigner has crossed the 50-run mark 67 times, including eight centuries.
He surpassed Australian opener David Warner, who previously held the record with 66 fifty-plus scores in the tournament. Kohli is also the leading run-getter of the tournament, amassing 8,326 runs across 252 innings at an average of 39.27.
#2 Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma for most IPL Player of the Match awards by an Indian
Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM) for his impressive knock against PBKS. It was the 19th time that the right-hander received the award in his IPL career.
He surpassed Chennai Super Kings (CKS) star MS Dhoni's tally of 18 POTM awards. Kohli and Rohit Sharma now have 19 POTM awards to their names in the tournament, the most by Indian players.
Chris Gayle tops the list with 22 awards, while AB de Villiers is next with 25 awards.
#3 Virat Kohli matches Shikhar Dhawan for most unbeaten fifty-plus scores in successful run chases
Virat Kohli has been one of the best run chasers in world cricket, often living up to the 'Chase Master' tag given to him. He has an imperious chasing record in the IPL as well.
His 73*-run knock marked the 12th instance of him remaining unbeaten at a fifty-plus score in successful run chases. The 36-year-old equaled Shikhar Dhawan's record. Gautam Gambhir (10 times) and David Warner (9 times) are next in the list.
