IPL 2025: 3 records broken/milestones achieved by Virat Kohli during RCB's clinical 7-wicket win over PBKS in match 37

Virat Kohli shone with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Sunday, April 20. PBKS registered a total of 157/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first in the afternoon game.

Ad

A few PBKS batters got off to impressive starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Opener Prabhsimran Singh scored 33 off 17 balls, while Josh Inglis finished with a 29-run knock off 17 balls.

The RCB bowlers executed their plans brilliantly. Spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma took two wickets apiece, while Romario Shepherd bagged a solitary scalp.

Kohli was at his vintage best in the run chase, notching up a fine half-century. He remained unbeaten on 73 runs off 54 deliveries. Devdutt Padikkal also played a crucial role, contributing 61 runs from 35 balls.

Ad

Trending

RCB chased the target in 18.5 overs to complete a seven-wicket victory. The side have now won five back-to-back away matches this season. They are placed third in the points table with five wins from eight outings. PBKS also have the same points after eight fixtures and are placed fourth.

It was a memorable game for Kohli as he broke an all-time IPL record and achieved a couple of milestones. Here's a look at them:

Ad

#1 Virat Kohli now has the most fifty-plus scores in IPL history

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli now holds the record of having the most fifty-plus scores in the league's history. The seasoned campaigner has crossed the 50-run mark 67 times, including eight centuries.

He surpassed Australian opener David Warner, who previously held the record with 66 fifty-plus scores in the tournament. Kohli is also the leading run-getter of the tournament, amassing 8,326 runs across 252 innings at an average of 39.27.

#2 Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma for most IPL Player of the Match awards by an Indian

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM) for his impressive knock against PBKS. It was the 19th time that the right-hander received the award in his IPL career.

Ad

He surpassed Chennai Super Kings (CKS) star MS Dhoni's tally of 18 POTM awards. Kohli and Rohit Sharma now have 19 POTM awards to their names in the tournament, the most by Indian players.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Gayle tops the list with 22 awards, while AB de Villiers is next with 25 awards.

#3 Virat Kohli matches Shikhar Dhawan for most unbeaten fifty-plus scores in successful run chases

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli has been one of the best run chasers in world cricket, often living up to the 'Chase Master' tag given to him. He has an imperious chasing record in the IPL as well.

His 73*-run knock marked the 12th instance of him remaining unbeaten at a fifty-plus score in successful run chases. The 36-year-old equaled Shikhar Dhawan's record. Gautam Gambhir (10 times) and David Warner (9 times) are next in the list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More