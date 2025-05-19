IPL 2025: 3 records broken during SRH’s composed 6-wicket win over LSG in Match 61

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hosted SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow for the 61st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, May 19. The visitors spoiled the hosts’ party by clinching a win, thereby knocking LSG out of the playoff race.

LSG became the fifth team to be eliminated from the tournament. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT) sealing a spot in the top four, only one place remains vacant now, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in contention.

Speaking of the recently concluded game, LSG put up a defendable score on the board, but SRH batters walked out to bat with a strong mindset, which was visible in their performances. They made easy work of the chase and won the game by six wickets, with 10 balls to spare.

#3 Harshal Patel takes the fewest balls to reach 150 IPL wickets

SRH pacer Harshal Patel achieved a major milestone during his outing against LSG on Monday, May 19, as he completed 150 wickets in the tournament after picking up the lone wicket of Aiden Markram in his four-over spell.

Patel became the 13th bowler in IPL to reach the 150-wicket tally, and became the fastest to do so (in terms of balls taken). Former Mumbai Indians (MI) player Lasith Malinga held the previous record of the fastest 150 IPL wickets, taking 2444 deliveries to do so.

Harshal Patel, however, bettered the Sri Lankan legend’s numbers and achieved the feat in 2381 deliveries.

#2 First instance of three overseas batters scoring 400+ runs in an IPL season recorded by LSG

The IPL has never witnessed three overseas batters from one franchise scoring above 400 runs in one single edition of the tournament, but the 2025 season was a first. Mitch Marsh (443), Aiden Markram (409), and Nicholas Pooran (455), the three regular overseas faces in LSG’s lineup, have been in top form this season and managed to get past the 400-run mark.

While Marsh and Markram have provided the team with memorable starts, including today’s game where they shared a 100-plus run partnership, Pooran has played a key role batting in the top and middle order, playing the anchor’s role.

#1 Abhishek Sharma now has the joint-most IPL half-centuries scored in less than 20 balls

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma marked the fourth instance of him scoring a half-century in less than 20 balls in the IPL. The youngster finished with a 20-ball 59 before being dismissed, and his knock included four fours and six maximums, with his strike rate reading a massive 295.00.

With that, Sharma equalled Nicholas Pooran’s record of the most fifties scored in IPL in 20 or fewer deliveries. Travis Head and Jake Fraser-McGurk occupy the second spot in the list, with three such fifties under their belt.

