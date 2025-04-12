IPL 2025: 3 records that were reached during KKR's commanding 8-wicket victory over CSK in Match 25 ft. MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11. With the defeat, CSK have now lost five games in a row this season.

Ad

MS Dhoni returned as the Chennai captain in this match after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury. However, the return to the helm wasn't memorable as they slumped to their worst defeat in the cash-rich league.

Asked to bat first, CSK managed to score 103 runs in 20 overs. Only four batters crossed the single-digit mark, with Shivam Dube ending as the highest scorer with 31 off 29. Sunil Narine picked up three wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Harshal Patel scalped two apiece.

Ad

Trending

In reply, there was no stopping KKR as they chased down the total in just 10.2 overs. Narine ran a rampage with 18-ball 44, while other batters gave him good support.

With the win, the Knight Riders have jumped to the third spot, leaving the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings behind.

The one-sided encounter saw a few records tumble. We take a look at three records that were broken in today's game between CSK and KKR.

Ad

#1 MS Dhoni became the oldest player to captain an IPL side

Regular captain Rururaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the season due to a finger injury. Hence, the CSK management turned to the veteran wicketkeeper-batter to lead the side for the rest of IPL 2025. Notably, MS Dhoni has led the side in all their title-winning IPL campaigns.

The former India skipper is currently 43 years and 278 days old, which makes him the oldest cricketer to feature in the IPL.

Ad

#2 1st time CSK have lost five games in a row

The Super Kings have had a horrific start to their IPL 2025 campaign. Although they won their first game of the competition against the Mumbai Indians, they haven't tasted success in the last five games. CSK have so far lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ad

This is the first time in the franchise's history that CSK have lost five games on the trot and are currently second from the bottom in the points table.

#3 CSK register their lowest total at home

Chennai's batting have struggled big time in IPL 2025. The openers have struggled to contribute, while the middle-order batters' performances have not been praiseworthy.

It was a similar story tonight, as the Super Kings scored 103/9 in their 20 overs after batting first. Only four batters could manage to register double-digit scores. Thus, this is the lowest score by CSK at Chepauk in IPL history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More