IPL 2025: 4 milestones that were reached during CSK's commanding 4-wicket victory over MI in Match 3 ft. Rohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23. CSK successfully chased down 156 runs to secure two important points.

The hosts won the toss and chose to field first. MI got off to a terrible start and were reduced to 36/3 inside the powerplay. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar rescued the team by joining hands with Tilak Varma and adding 41 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Noor Ahmad's excellent four-wicket haul put the visitors under the pump once again.

Just when it looked like MI would struggle to cross the 140-run mark, all-rounder Deepak Chahar smashed an unbeaten 28 off 15 deliveries to help the team reach 155/9 in 20 overs.

In response, CSK lost Impact Player Rahul Tripathi early, but Ruturaj Gaikwad's brisk half-century got the team off to an excellent start. Mumbai got back into the game, thanks to debutant Vignesh Puthur's three-wicket haul. However, Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) batted until the end to guide the team home.

There were several records and milestones broken during the third match of IPL 2024. On that note, let's look at four records or milestones that were broken during Match 3 of IPL 2025 between CSK and MI.

#1 Rohit Sharma now has the most ducks in IPL

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had a horrid start to his IPL 2025 campaign. He was dismissed for a four-ball duck against the Chennai Super Kings by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. It was a length delivery on the leg side and Rohit holed out to Shivam Dube at mid-wicket.

With that, Rohit now has 18 ducks in the IPL, the joint most by any batter alongside former Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell. Sunil Narine (16) and Piyush Chawla (16) complete the top five.

#2 Noor Ahmad records the best bowling figures by a CSK spinner vs Mumbai Indians in IPL

Many questioned the Super Kings' management for shelling ₹10 crore on Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad. However, Noor has already proved his worth on his debut.

The left-arm outshined two senior spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin - in the first match of IPL 2025. Noor returned with excellent figures of 4/18 from his quota of four overs, including the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, and Naman Dhir.

With the four-wicket haul, Noor Ahmad has recorded the best figures by a CSK spinner against the Mumbai Indians. The previous best was Jadeja's 3/20 at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023.

#3 Vignesh Puthur records the third-best figures on IPL debut

24-year-old left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur was handed the debut cap by the MI management for tonight's game against Chennai. He repaid their trust by picking up three wickets, including the prized scalps of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Hooda.

Vignesh Puthur returned with figures of 3/32 from his four overs, which is the third-best figures by a bowler on their IPL debut.

Former Rajasthan Royals pacer Amit Singh has the best figures by a bowler on IPL debut, returning with 3/9 against the Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings). Former Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Suyash Sharma occupies the second spot with figures of 3/30 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav became the third MI batter to score 3000 runs

Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav became the third MI batter to score 3000 runs in the IPL. The right-handed batter scored 29 off 26 deliveries, including two boundaries and one six, to cross the landmark.

Rohit Sharma has the most runs as a Mumbai batter, scoring 5458 runs in the IPL. Former all-rounder Kieron Pollard was the second-batter to cross the 3000-run milestone for the five-time champions.

