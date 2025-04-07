IPL 2025: 4 milestones that were reached during RCB's 12-run victory over MI in Match 20 ft. Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers held their nerves to eke out a 12-run win and register their first victory against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in a decade.

Batting first, the visitors lost in-form wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt off the second ball of the innings. However, Virat Kohli held the fort from one end, scoring a valuable 29-ball half-century. He got good support from Devdutt Padikkal, who slammed three sixes and two boundaries for his 37 off 22 balls.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar then joined hands with Kohli (67) to stretch the team's total past 140. The former (64 off 32) also scored a quick-fire half-century before Jitesh Sharma provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 40 off 19 balls.

The Royal Challengers eventually scored 221/5 in their 20 overs, with Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya returning with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Rohit Sharma got his side off to a good start, but none of the top four batters could convert their starts into big scores, which cost them the game. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma put on a show with the bat, but it wasn't enough as Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets in the final over to help RCB to their third win of IPL 2025.

On that note, let's take a look at four milestones that were reached tonight during RCB's thrilling win over MI.

#1 Virat Kohli crosses 13000 T20 runs

The former RCB skipper scored a fine half-century, amassing 67 off 42 balls, including eight boundaries and two sixes. Virat Kohli helped his team recover after they lost Phil Salt in the first over.

In the process, Kohli became the first Indian batter to score 13000 T20 runs. Overall, the ace Indian batter is the fifth in history to reach the milestone after Chris Gayle (14562), Alex Hales (13610), Shoaib Malik (13557), and Kieron Pollard (13537).

He is the second-fastest to reach the landmark, achieving it in 386 innings. He is only behind Gayle, who did it in 381 innings.

#2 Hardik Pandya first Indian to score 5000 runs and pick 200 wickets in T20s

The MI skipper had another field day with the ball, picking up two key wickets of Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone in the same over. With that, the ace all-rounder completed 200 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

In the process, Hardik Pandya became the first Indian cricketer to score 5000 runs and pick up 200 wickets in T20s. Overall, he is the 12th cricketer in the world to achieve the unique feat.

The other players to achieve the landmark are Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Christian, Moeen Ali, Shane Watson, Samit Patel, and Mohammad Hafeez.

#3 MI's Rohit Sharma now has the most 6s in first over of IPL

The former MI skipper, who returned to action after missing the last game against the Lucknow Super Giants, smashed a massive six over the deep square leg fielder off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over.

Rohit Sharma has now slammed 13 sixes in the first over, which is the most by a batter in IPL history. He leapfrogged Chris Gayle, who has hit 12 sixes in the first overs of IPL matches. Former India opener Virender Sehwag occupies the third spot with 12 sixes as well.

#4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar now has the most wickets by a pacer in IPL

The senior RCB pacer picked up the crucial wicket of Tilak Varma at the death, which changed the momentum of the game. With that, Bhuvneshwar Kumar now has 184 wickets to his name in the IPL, which is the most by a pacer in the history of the cash-rich league.

Bhuvneshwar leapfrogged Dwayne Bravo, who has 183 wickets to his name in the IPL. Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga occupies the third place with 170 scalps, while Jasprit Bumrah (165) and Umesh Yadav (144) sit fourth and fifth, respectively, to complete the top five.

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More