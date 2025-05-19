IPL 2025: 4 records that were reached during GT's convincing 10-wicket win over DC in Match 60 ft. KL Rahul

The Gujarat Titans (GT) confirmed their playoff berth with a dominating 10-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18.

Batting first, KL Rahul powered the home side to 199/3 with a breathtaking unbeaten century. The ace batter remained unbeaten on 112, while Abishek Porel (30) and Axar Patel (25) chipped in with handy contributions.

In reply, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan walked the talk, as GT chased down the target with one over to spare. Gill remained unbeaten on 93, while Sudarshan smashed 108* to see off the run chase.

GT's convincing run chase saw multiple records tumble in Delhi. On that note, we take a look at four records that were broken today.

#1 KL Rahul becomes the fastest Indian to score 8000 T20 runs

Since joining DC from the Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul has been in scintillating form with the bat. He scored another cracking hundred earlier tonight against GT.

In the process, Rahul registered 8,000 T20 runs and is the fastest Indian to reach the landmark, achieving the feat in 224 innings. The right-handed batter leapfrogged Virat Kohli, who scored 8,000 T20 runs in 243 innings.

#2 KL Rahul becomes the first player to score hundreds for 3 different IPL teams

The wicketkeeper-batter has five centuries to his name, including tonight's unbeaten hundred against Gujarat. Rahul has scored two centuries each for the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants.

He is the only player in the history of the IPL to score centuries against three different franchises.

#3 Most partnership runs by an Indian pair in an IPL season

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan have been a force to be reckoned with for GT in IPL 2025. Their superlative performance at the top of the order has paved the way for Gujarat's tremendous success this year.

The duo has added 839 runs so far in IPL 2025, which is the most by an Indian pair in the history of the cash-rich league. The previous best was 744 by Delhi Capitals' openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in IPL 2021.

#4 200 - Highest target chased by a team without losing a wicket

GT openers Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill shared an unbeaten 205 runs to chase down the 200-run target against the Delhi Capitals. The 2022 IPL winners got home with all 10 wickets intact. This is the highest total chased by a side without losing a wicket.

The previous best was achieved by Kolkata Knight Riders openers Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir, when they chased down 184 against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017.

