IPL 2025: 5 milestones that were achieved during LSG’s easy win against SRH in Match 7

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the seventh game of the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League on Thursday, March 27. The match was contested at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where the home team won their previous game against Rajasthan Royals.

Ad

After winning the toss, the visiting side opted to chase. Hyderabad, who scored 282 in their last encounter at this venue, tried to get off to another quick start, but LSG bowlers had different plans. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a run-a-ball six and Ishan Kishan, who scored a century in the previous match, walked back for a golden duck.

The middle-order batters played well, followed by skipper Pat Cummins’ four-ball 18. However, none of the batters managed to convert their starts and SRH were held to 190/9 in 20 overs as Shardul Thakur picked up a four-wicket haul.

Ad

Trending

Even after an early blow during their run-chase in the form of Aiden Markram’s wicket, LSG’s top-order batters Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran kept their good form going and notched up half-centuries.

After their dismissals, the middle-order batters made sure that the team crossed the finish line with five wickets and 23 balls remaining. With that, SRH suffered their first defeat of the season while LSG opened their account on the points table.

Ad

On that note, let’s look at the five milestones achieved during the SRH vs LSG encounter:

#5 Travis Head completed 1000 T20 runs in India

Expand Tweet

Ad

SRH opener Travis Head notched up a 28-ball 47 as the team batted first, and in the process completed 1000 T20 runs on Indian soil. A majority of these runs have come from his outings in the Indian Premier League.

In SRH’s campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Australian power-hitter scored 67 runs off 31 deliveries while forming crucial partnerships with his fellow top-order batters Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

#4 Shardul Thakur completed 100 IPL wickets

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before the SRH vs LSG encounter, Shardul Thakur was just a few wickets away from achieving two crucial milestones. The seamer recorded brilliant figures of 4/34 in his four overs and ticked off both things off his list of achievements.

Thakur completed 100 wickets in the IPL, achieving the feat in his 97th outing in the cash-rich event. Before reaching this milestone, Thakur, after his first three wickets, completed 150 wickets in T20s in India. His tally in T20s now reads 191 wickets, of which151 have come in India.

Ad

#3 Nicholas Pooran became first batter to score 4 fifties in less than 20 balls in IPL

During the SRH vs LSG encounter, Nicholas Pooran got to his half-century off the 18th ball he faced, becoming the first batter to score four fifties in less than 20 deliveries. He was previously tied with Jake Fraser McGurk and Travis Head, who have notched up fifties in less than 20 balls thrice in the tournament.

Ad

Pooran’s half-century against LSG is also the fastest fifty in IPL 2025 so far.

#2 Pat Cummins recorded the second-highest strike rate in an IPL innings

SRH skipper Pat Cummins walked in to bat at a very crucial juncture in the game, when the home side at 156/6 at the end of the 16th over. Cummins faced just four deliveries in the game, but created a massive impact with his cameo.

Ad

He hit three sixes off the first three balls that he faced in the innings, two against Shardul Thakur and one off Avesh Khan, taking his run tally to 18 off three balls. He was dismissed by Avesh Khan off the next delivery he faced at a strike rate of 450.00, the second highest in the history of the tournament (minimum 15 runs).

#1 Second-Highest Score in a Powerplay in an IPL Innings by LSG

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lucknow Super Giants batters put up the second-highest powerplay total for their side in the tournament’s history, falling just three runs short of matching their highest score of 80 that came against CSK.

LSG lost their opening batter Aiden Markram early, in the second over, but what followed next was absolute carnage as Nicholas Pooran was on fire. The Hyderabad stadium saw a rain of sixes as Pooran and Marsh joined hands to stitch a massive 116-run partnership off just 43 balls.

As a result, LSG finished their powerplay at 77/1. Pooran hit six maximums and as many fours in his head-turning 26-ball 70-run knock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback