IPL 2025: 5 milestones achieved during RCB’s thrilling 11-run win over RR in Match 42

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 24, to mark their first victory at their home in IPL 2025. The contest was hosted by the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, where the home team won by 11 runs.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal led the way with the bat in the first innings as RCB posted 205/5, their highest total against RR in IPL history. During the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal provided RR with a solid start, but the other batters couldn't capitalise on the momentum after the opener’s dismissal.

Dhruv Jurel provided a ray of hope for RR with a 34-ball 47, taking the game deep, but the middle and lower-order batters kept falling at regular intervals as RCB bowlers rejoiced.

RCB eventually held RR to 194/9 in 24 overs. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with a four-wicket haul, as the Rajat Patidar-led side finally won their maiden home game of the season. RR, meanwhile, marked their fifth consecutive loss in IPL 2025.

#5 Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the first batter to hit a six on the first ball of an IPL innings thrice

Yashasvi Jaiswal started RR’s chase with a massive six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This marked the third instance of him hitting the first ball of an IPL innings for a six. Notably, no other batter has hit the opening ball for a six more than once, and Jaiswal became the first to do it thrice.

Most times hitting six on the first ball in IPL

3 - Yashasvi Jaiswal*

1 - Naman Ojha

1 - Mayank Agarwal

1 - Sunil Narine

1 - Virat Kohli

1 - Robin Uthappa

1 - Phil Salt

1 - Priyansh Arya

#4 Josh Hazlewood completes 150 T20 scalps

Josh Hazlewood played a vital role with the ball during RCB’s defence against RR in the second innings of the game. After dismissing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal inside the powerplay to provide his side with a crucial breakthrough, Hazlewood returned to bowl in the death overs.

He created an instant impact and sent Shimron Hetmyer packing. That marked Hazlewood’s 150th wicket in T20s, and he further took his tally to 152 by finishing with figures of 4/33 in the game.

#3 Virat Kohli now has the most 50-plus scores batting first in T20s

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone after his magnificent 42-ball 70 that helped the team get to a 200+ total. With that, he surpassed Babar Azam to record his 62nd fifty-plus score while batting first in a T20.

The Pakistan batter has 61 50+ totals batting first in T20s. He is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and could equal Kohli’s tally, or even surpass it soon. Chris Gayle and David Warner are placed third and fourth, respectively, on the list with 57 and 55 fifty-plus scores batting first in T20s.

Players with the most 50-plus scores batting first in T20s

62 - Virat Kohli*

61 - Babar Azam

57 - Chris Gayle

55 - David Warner

52 - Jos Buttler

52 - Faf du Plessis

#2 Virat Kohli now has the second-most 50+ scores in T20 history

Kohli added several feathers to his illustrious cap with his knock against RR at RCB’s home ground. He became the player with the second-highest number of 50+ scores in T20 history.

Kohli surpassed Gayle’s tally of 110 to register his 111th 50+ score in his 408th game in the shortest format. The list is topped by former Australian international David Warner, who has 117 50+ scores from 404 matches.

Most 50+ scores in T20 history

117: David Warner

111: Virat Kohli

110: Chris Gayle

#1 Virat Kohli has the joint-most 50+ scores in IPL in this decade

The former India captain registered his 27th 50+ score in the IPL since the 2020 edition of the tournament, the joint-most in this decade. Kohli surpassed his former RCB teammate Faf du Plessis to join KL Rahul at the top spot.

Notably, Kohli also holds the record for the most 50+ scores in IPL, tallying 68. He surpassed David Warner (66) a few days ago with his half-century against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 20 before adding another to his bag with his knock against RR today.

Most 50+ scores in IPL this decade

27: Virat Kohli

27: KL Rahul

26: Faf du Plessis

23: Shubman Gill

22: Ruturaj Gaikwad

21: Suryakumar Yadav

