IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's CSK vs KKR match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 25 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11. CSK will be led by MS Dhoni as regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fractured elbow.

Ad

Chennai are on a four-match losing streak and would be desperate to turn things around. Their batting department is a major cause of concern as they are failing to chase down totals game after game. In their previous match, though, their bowling also let them down as they conceded 219 runs. Chasing 220, CSK came up with a reasonable effort, but they still need to show massive improvement.

As for KKR, they have won two and lost three of their five matches. In their last match, they went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by four runs in a high-scoring contest at Eden Gardens. Bowling first, Kolkata conceded 238-3. They fought valiantly in the chase, but were held to 234-7.

Ad

Trending

In the head-to-head numbers, CSK have a 19-10 lead over KKR. Meanwhile, several milestones could be achieved in the Chennai vs Kolkata clash at Chepauk on Friday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 MS Dhoni needs 5 sixes for 350 T20 sixes

Dhoni's batting position has been a debatable matter in IPL 2025. Fans and critics have questioned why he has been walking in when the game has been all but decided. Looking at his batting performance this season, he has scored 103 runs in 67 balls, striking at 153.73.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dhoni has struck six fours and seven sixes so far in IPL 2025. He needs five sixes to complete 350 sixes in his T20 career. In 396 matches (347 innings), the 43-year-old has smashed 345 sixes and 523 fours. The keeper-batter also needs five dismissals to complete 200 dismissals. He has 195 in 262 innings. Of his dismissals, 150 have been catches and 45 stumpings.

#2 Sunil Narine needs 2 wickets to surpass Dwayne Bravo on list of IPL's leading wicket-takers

KKR off-spinner Sunil Narine has picked up only two wickets in four innings so far in IPL 2025. He will be keen to come up with a much-improved effort against CSK. The West Indies cricketer needs two scalps to surpass Dwayne Bravo (183) and move to fifth on the list of IPL's leading wicket-takers. In 181 matches, Narine has claimed 182 wickets at an average of 25.81 and an economy rate of 6.77.

Ad

#3 Rinku Singh needs 8 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs

KKR finisher Rinku Singh has played a couple of impressive cameos in his last two visits to the crease. He smashed 32* off 17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and 38* off 15 against LSG.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The southpaw is now eight runs away from 1,000 runs in the IPL. In 51 matches (44 innings), he has 992 runs to his name at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 146.09.

#4 CSK batter Vijay Shankar 84 runs away from 2,500 T20 runs

CSK batter Vijay Shankar scored an unbeaten 69 off 54 balls in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk. The 34-year-old is now 84 runs away from completing 2,500 runs in his T20 career. In 149 matches (119 innings), he has scored 2,416 runs at an average of 26.84 and a strike rate of 129.75. Of his 2,416 T20 runs, 1,195 have come in the IPL from 63 innings at a strike rate of 129.75.

Ad

#5 Venkatesh Iyer needs 60 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs

KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer found some form with a blazing 60 off 29 balls against SRH. In Kolkata's previous match against LSG, he contributed 45 off 29. The left-hander is now 60 runs away from 1,500 IPL runs. In 56 matches (53 innings), he has scored 1,440 runs at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 138.32, with the aid of one hundred and 12 half-centuries.

Ad

Other milestones that could be achieved in today's CSK vs KKR match

Rachin Ravindra needs 1 four to complete 100 T20 fours.

Devon Conway needs 1 six to complete 150 T20 sixes.

Ajinkya Rahane needs 5 fours to complete 500 IPL fours.

Varun Chakaravarthy needs 6 wickets to complete 150 T20 wickets.

Shivam Dube needs seven fours to complete 100 IPL fours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More