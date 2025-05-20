IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's CSK vs RR match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 62 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. This will be the battle of the bottom-placed teams, who have been knocked out of the playoffs race. While CSK are in last position, with six points from 12 matches, RR are in ninth place. They have registered three wins and 10 losses in IPL 2025.

Chennai registered an unexpected two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match at the Eden Gardens. Bowling first, CSK held KKR to 179-6 as Noor Ahmad again impressed with 4-31. Chennai sneaked home in the chase despite losing half their side for 60 as Dewald Brevis smashed 52 off 25, while Shivam Dube (45 off 40) played the anchor role.

For Rajasthan, it was another case of so near yet so far in their previous match. Set a target of 220 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, they ended on 209-7. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15) added 76 in 4.5 overs. Dhruv Jurel (53 off 31) also made an impressive contribution. However, RR yet again failed to close out the game.

CSK have a 16-14 lead over RR in the head-to-head battle in the IPL. Ahead of the clash between the two sides in Delhi on Tuesday, we take a look at some important milestones that can be achieved by players from both sides.

#1 CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs 1 six to complete 350 sixes in T20 cricket

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni has played a few impressive cameos in IPL 2025. In 12 innings, he has scored 180 runs at a strike rate of 140.62, with a best of 30*. The 43-year-old has struck 12 fours and 11 sixes so far.

Dhoni needs one six to complete 350 sixes in his T20 career. In 403 matches (354 innings), he has hit 349 sixes and 529 fours. Looking at his IPL career, the CSK veteran has struck 263 sixes and 375 fours in 276 matches.

#2 RR captain Sanju Samson needs 2 sixes to complete 350 sixes in T20s

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson made a comeback to IPL 2025 against PBKS after missing a few games due to injury. It was a disappointing return for the right-handed batter as he was dismissed for 20 off 16 balls.

Samson has scored 244 runs in eight innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 141.86. He has struck 24 fours and 11 sixes. Samson needs two sixes to complete 350 sixes in his T20 career. In 303 matches (290 innings), the 30-year-old has hit 348 sixes and 632 fours.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja needs 4 scalps to equal massive CSK bowling record

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has claimed eight wickets with his left-arm spin in IPL 2025, averaging 35 at an economy rate of 8.52. He needs four wickets to equal the record for most wickets for Chennai in T20 cricket.

Dwayne Bravo (154 wickets from 130 matches) currently tops the list of bowlers with most wickets for CSK in T20 cricket. Jadeja is in second place. In 198 matches, the 36-year-old has claimed 150 scalps at an average of 29.18.

#4 Riyan Parag needs 2 wickets to complete 50 T20 scalps

RR batter Riyan Parag is a handy part-time spinner as well. He has claimed three wickets in IPL 2025 at an average of 48 and an economy rate of eight. In Rajasthan's previous match against PBKS, he got the wicket of Shreyas Iyer.

Expand Tweet

Riyan needs two wickets to complete 50 scalps in his T20 career. In 136 matches, he has picked up 48 wickets at an average of 30.39 and an economy rate of 7.28. In the IPL, the 23-year-old has claimed seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.56.

#5 Young CSK star Dewald Brevis needs 87 runs to complete 2,000 T20 runs

Chennai batter Brevis has scored 126 runs in four innings in IPL 2025, averaging 31.50 at a strike rate of 163.63. In his overall IPL career, he has 356 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 142.97.

Brevis needs 87 runs to complete 2,000 runs in his T20 career. In 85 matches (80 innings), he has scored 1,913 runs at an average of 26.56 and a strike rate of 146.03, with one hundred and eight half-centuries.

