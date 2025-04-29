IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's DC vs KKR match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 48 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. DC are fourth in the points table, with six wins from nine matches. KKR, on the other hand, are in seventh position. They have won three matches and lost five.

Delhi began IPL 2025 with four consecutive wins, but have tasted defeats in three of their last five matches. In their previous clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat them by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Asked to bat first, DC only managed to score 162-8, which RCB chased in 18.3 overs.

Kolkata's last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens produced no result due to rain. Bowling first, they conceded 201 runs and only batted for one over before rain played spoilsport. Before the no result, KKR went down the Punjab and Gujarat Titans (GT) by 16 runs and 39 runs respectively. The defending champions are struggling in both the batting and bowling departments.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers between KKR and DC, Kolkata have won 18 matches and Delhi 15. Meanwhile, a number of significant landmarks could be achieved in match number 48 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane needs 87 runs for major IPL milestone

Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been among the few positives for the franchise with the bat in what has otherwise been a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. In eight innings, the veteran batter has scored 271 runs at an average of 38.71 and a strike rate of 146.48, with three half-centuries.

Rahane needs 87 runs to complete 5,000 runs in his IPL career. The 36-year-old has played 194 matches (179 innings) in which he has scored 4,913 runs at an average of 30.51 and a strike rate of 124.50, with two tons and 33 fifties. He has represented six teams in his IPL career which began back in 2008.

#2 DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav needs 1 wicket for significant IPL landmark

Delhi left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 12 wickets in nine matches in IPL 2025, averaging 19.66 at an economy rate of 6.55, with a best of 3-22. The 30-year-old now needs one wicket to complete 100 scalps in his IPL career. In 93 matches (91 innings), Kuldeep has picked up 99 wickets at an average of 26.50 and an economy rate of 8.02, with four four-fers to his credit.

#3 Andre Russell needs 1 boundary to complete 600 fours in T20 cricket

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell is yet to come to the party in IPL 2025. The 37-year-old, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, has managed only 55 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 119.56, with a best of 21. Russell needs one four to complete 600 fours in his T20 career. In 547 matches, he has slammed 599 fours to go with 737 sixes.

#4 Varun Chakaravarthy needs 1 wicket to complete 150 T20 scalps

KKR's leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up 11 wickets in nine matches in IPL 2025, averaging 21.81 at an economy rate of 6.85, with a best of 3-22. The Tamil Nadu cricketer needs one scalp to complete 150 wickets in his T20 career.

In 115 matches, he has picked up 149 wickets at an average of 21.20 and an economy rate of 7.34, with three five-fers and one four-fer.

#5 Karun Nair needs 3 sixes to complete 50 sixes in his IPL career

DC batter Karun Nair hammered a sensational 89 off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi on April 13. The blazing knock featured 12 fours and five sixes. However, Karun has managed a highest of 31 from his next four innings. The right-handed batter needs three sixes to complete 50 sixes in his IPL career. In 81 matches (73 innings), Karun has struck 47 sixes.

