IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's GT vs RR match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 23 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. GT have made an excellent start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning three of their four matches. RR have had a mixed run of it. They have two wins and two losses after four games.

In their previous match, Gujarat got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets to register their third consecutive triumph. Fielding first, GT held SRH to 152-8, with Mohammed Siraj claiming 4-17. Skipper Shubman Gill (61* off 43) and Washington Sundar (49 off 29) then starred in the chase.

Rajasthan beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 50 runs in their last match in Mullanpur - their second triumph in a row in IPL 2025. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 205-4 as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 67 off 45 balls. Jofra Archer then registered brilliant figures of 3-25, while Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets each. PBKS were held to 155-9 in the chase.

A number of significant landmarks could be achieved in the GT vs RR IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Take a look.

#1 Shubman Gill needs 56 runs to complete 500 runs against RR

GT skipper Gill has made a decent start to his IPL 2025 campaign. In four innings, he has 146 runs at a strike rate of 148.97, with one half-century to his credit. The elegant batter needs 56 runs to complete 500 runs against RR. In 13 innings, he has 444 runs at an average of 40.36 and a strike rate of 125.77, with two half-centuries and a best of 72.

Gill can also complete 150 sixes in T20 cricket in the match against RR. He needs two maximums to reach the landmark in what would be his 150 T20 match. In 149 matches, he has 148 sixes and 454 fours.

#2 Sanju Samson 121 runs away from becoming first player to achieve major landmark for RR

RR skipper Sanju Samson is the leading run-getter for the franchise in the IPL. In 144 matches (139 innings), he has notched up 3,879 runs at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 141.67, with two hundreds and 23 half-centuries to his credit. The 30-year-old needs 121 runs to become the first batter to score 4,000 runs for the Rajasthan franchise in the IPL.

Samson is also eight sixes away from completing 350 T20 sixes. In 299 T20 matches (286 innings), he has smashed 342 sixes and 624 fours.

#3 Rahul Tewatia is 2 runs away from completing 500 IPL runs for GT

Gujarat finisher Rahul Tewatia has not had much to do in IPL 2025. He was run out for 6 and 0 in the franchise's first two matches and hasn't batted in the last two games. Tewatia needs two runs to complete 500 runs for GT in the IPL. In 33 innings, he has 498 at a strike rate of 148.65. The southpaw is also two sixes away from completing 50 IPL sixes.

#4 Maheesh Theekshana needs 4 wickets to complete 200 T20 scalps

RR off spinner Maheesh Theekshana has claimed four wickets in four matches in IPL 2025. He impressed with figures of 2-26 in the team's win over PBKS. The Sri Lankan cricketer is four wickets away from completing 200 wickets in T20 cricket.

In 188 matches, he has picked up 196 wickets at an average of 24.79 and an economy rate of 6.82. He has four four-fers to his name, with a best of 4-15.

#5 Dhruv Jurel 34 runs away from 500-run mark in the IPL

RR batter Dhruv Jurel scored 70 off 35 balls in the team's first match of the season. He hit five fours and six sixes as RR went down fighting against PBKS. Jurel has scored 119 runs in IPL 2025 and needs a further 34 runs to complete 500 runs in the IPL. The right-hander has scored 466 runs in 26 innings at a strike rate of 153.28, with three fifties. All in runs in the IPL have come for Rajasthan.

Other landmarks that can be reached in today's GT vs RR match

Shimron Hetmyer is 7 runs away from 5,000 T20 runs. He also needs 5 fours to complete 350 T20 fours

Nitish Rana is 2 fours away from 250 IPL fours

Riyan Parag needs 10 fours to complete 100 IPL fours

Sai Sudharsan needs 6 sixes to complete 50 T20 sixes

Sherfane Rutherford needs 10 fours to complete 200 T20 fours

