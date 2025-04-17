IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's MI vs SRH match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 33 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17. MI have won only two of their six matches so far and are seventh in the points table. SRH also have two wins from six games, but are in ninth position based on the net run rate scenario.

Ad

After suffering two consecutive losses, Mumbai registered a much-needed win when they stunned Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, MI scored 205-5 as Tilak Varma starred with 59 off 33. With the ball, Karn Sharma claimed 3-36 as DC were all out for 193.

Hyderabad ended a frustrating four-match losing streak when they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in their previous clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, SRH conceded 245-6. Abhishek Sharma (141 of 55), however, rediscovered his form with a scintillating ton, while Travis Head (66 off 37) also shone as Hyderabad chased the target in 18.3 overs.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai have a 13-10 lead over Hyderabad in the head-to-head battle in the IPL. Several important landmarks could be achieved in Thursday's IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH. Take a look.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs 2 sixes to complete 250 sixes for MI in T20 cricket

Senior MI batter Rohit Sharma has had a highly disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. In five innings, he has managed only 56 runs at an average of 11.20 and a strike rate of 136.58, with a best of 18.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He has struck six fours and three sixes so far. The Hitman needs two sixes to complete 250 sixes for MI in T20 cricket. In 226 matches, the 37-year-old has struck 248 sixes and 527 fours.

#2 Travis Head is 14 runs away from 1,000 IPL runs

SRH opener Head has had a decent IPL 2025 campaign so far. In six innings, he has scored 214 runs at an average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 186.08, with two half-centuries. The left-handed batter needs 14 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs.

Ad

In 31 innings, he has scored 986 runs at an average of 36.51 and a strike rate of 176.38, with one hundred and seven half-centuries. Head also needs one six to complete 50 sixes in the IPL and three sixes for 200 T20 sixes.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah needs 4 wickets to equal Lasith Malinga's wickets tally in IPL

Seasoned MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently made a comeback to competitive cricket following his recovery from a back injury. In two IPL 2025 matches, he has picked up one wicket. The right-arm pacer needs four wickets to equal Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 IPL scalps. In 135 matches, Bumrah has picked up 166 wickets at an average of 22.81 and an economy rate of 7.32, with two five-fers.

Ad

#4 Abhishek Sharma needs 2 catches to complete 50 T20 catches

SRH opener Abhishek overcame a poor run of form to smash a sensational 40-ball ton in the IPL match against PBKS. During his magnificent innings, he also surpassed 1,500 IPL runs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The southpaw needs to hold on to two catches to complete 50 catches in his T20 career. In 138 matches, he has taken 48 catches.

#5 Hardik Pandya needs 5 fours to complete 200 IPL fours

MI skipper Hardik Pandya has contributed 83 runs in four innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 159.61. The right-handed batter's best of 42 came off just 15 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium. He struck three fours and four sixes in a valiant knock, which came in a losing cause.

Pandya needs five fours to complete 200 fours in the IPL. In 142 matches (132 innings), he has struck 195 fours and 141 sixes. The swashbuckling batter is also nine sixes away from completing 300 sixes in his T20 career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More