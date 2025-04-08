IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs CSK match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 22 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 8. The PBKS vs CSK clash will be the second match of the double-header.

Punjab, who began their IPL 2025 campaign with two consecutive wins, went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs in their previous match in Mullanpur. Bowling first, PBKS conceded 205 runs. Their batters, barring Nehal Wadhera (62 off 41), then faltered in the chase as Punjab were held to 155-9.

Chennai are languishing at ninth position in the points table, having registered three losses in a row. In their previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk, they came up with an absurd performance. Chasing a target of 184, CSK crawled to 158 in their 20 overs despite losing only five wickets.

A number of significant milestones can be achieved in the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match on Tuesday in Mullanpur. Here's a lowdown.

#1 CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad needs 5 runs to reach 5,000 runs in T20 cricket

Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has had an up and down time with the bat in IPL 2025. In four innings, he has scored 121 runs at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 155.12, with two fifties.

The right-handed batter needs five runs to complete 5,000 T20 runs. In 149 matches (143 innings), he has scored 4,995 runs at an average of 39.64 and a strike rate of 140.78, with six tons and 35 half-centuries.

#2 PBKS pacer Lockie Ferguson is one wicket away from 50 IPL scalps

Punjab fast bowler Lockie Ferguson impressed with figures of 2-37 in the match against RR. The New Zealand cricketer got the big scalps of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The right-arm pacer needs only one wicket to complete 50 scalps in T20 cricket. In 47 matches, he has 49 wickets to his name at an average of 30.38 and an economy rate of 8.96, with a best of 4-28.

#3 R Aswhin needs 1 scalp to surpass Dwayne Bravo's tally of IPL wickets

Veteran CSK off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up three wickets in four matches in IPL 2025. Overall, he has claimed 183 wickets in 216 IPL matches at an average of 29.99 and an economy rate of 7.15. Ashwin is currently joint-fourth on the list of leading IPL wicket-takers.

With one wicket, he can surpass Dwayne Bravo (183) and claim the joint-third spot among leading IPL wicket-takers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, currently occupies the third slot. In 179 matches, he has picked up 184 wickets.

#4 PBKS finisher Shashank Singh needs 23 runs to complete 500 IPL runs

PBKS' lower-order hitter Shashank Singh smashed an unbeaten 44 off only 16 balls in the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The blazing knock featured six fours and two sixes.

Shashank needs 23 runs to reach 500 IPL runs. In 21 innings, he has scored 477 runs at a strike rate of 163.91, with two half-centuries and a best of 68*.

#5 Devon Conway needs 63 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs

CSK opener Devon Conway played his first match of IPL 2025 when Chennai took on DC at Chepauk. The left-hander failed to make an impact and was dismissed for 13 off 14 balls. Conway needs 63 runs to reach 1,000 runs in the IPL. In 23 innings, he has scored 937 runs at an average of 46.85 and a strike rate of 140.26. Conway has nine IPL fifties, with a best score of 92*.

Other landmarks that can be reached in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Marcus Stoinis is 51 runs away from 6,500 T20 runs

Rachin Ravindra needs 7 fours to complete 100 T20 fours

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More