IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs DC match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 58 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. PBKS are third in the points table, with 15 points from 11 matches. DC are stuck in fifth place, with 13 points from 11 matches.

A win on Thursday will take Punjab to the top of the points table. They have tasted wins in four of their last six matches. In their previous clash, they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in Dharamsala. Batting first, PBKS posted 236-5 on the board in their 20 overs as Prabhsimran Singh slammed 91 off 48 balls. Arshdeep Singh then starred with 3-16 as LSG were held to 199-7.

Delhi need to win their remaining three matches to ensure qualification for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Another loss would put their chances in serious danger. DC were lucky to escape with one point against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after they collapsed to 29-5 batting first. Delhi need to fix their batting woes if they are to progress further in the tournament.

Punjab have a slender 17-16 lead in the head-to-head battle in the IPL. Meanwhile, a number of significant milestones could be achieved in match number 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala on Thursday. Take a look.

#1 PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 2 fours to complete 300 fours in the IPL

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front with the bat for the franchise in IPL 2025. In 11 innings, he has scored 405 runs at an average of 50.62 and a strike rate of 180.80, with four half-centuries.

Shreyas has hit 27 fours and as many sixes in IPL 2025. The right-handed batter needs two fours to complete 300 fours in the IPL. In 127 matches (126 innings), Shreyas has struck 298 fours and 140 sixes.

#2 KL Rahul needs 33 runs to complete 8,000 runs in his T20 career

DC senior batter KL Rahul has gone off the boil after an impressive start to his IPL 2025 campaign. He has registered scores of seven and 10 in his last two visits to the crease. Overall, in 10 innings, the 33-year-old has scored 381 runs at an average of 47.62 and a strike rate of 142.16, with the aid of three fifties.

Rahul needs 33 runs to complete 8,000 runs in his T20 career. In 236 matches (223 innings), he has scored 7,967 runs at an average of 42.15 and a strike rate of 136.14, with six hundreds and 68 half-centuries to his credit.

#3 Marcus Stoinis needs 1 six to complete 100 sixes in his IPL career

PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis needs one six to complete 100 sixes in his IPL career. In seven innings this season, the hard-hitting batter has scored 82 runs, slamming three fours and eight sixes, with a best of 34*, which came off 11 balls.

Stoinis has played a total of 104 matches in which IPL career and has scored 1,948 runs at a strike rate of 142.92. The Aussie has 99 sixes and 153 fours to his name in the T20 league.

#4 Kuldeep Yadav needs 1 wicket to complete 100 wickets in the IPL

Delhi left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not picked up a single wicket the last three times he has bowled in IPL 2025. He did not get a chance to showcase his skills against SRH due to rain in Hyderabad.

Kuldeep has been stuck on 99 IPL scalps for a while now. In 95 matches (92 innings), the 30-year-old has claimed 99 wickets at an average of 26.77 and an economy rate of 8.03, with four four-fers to his credit.

#5 Priyansh Arya needs 80 runs to complete 1,000 runs in T20 cricket

Young PBKS opener Priyansh Arya is 80 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in his T20 career. The 23-year-old has scored 920 runs in 29 innings at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 175.57, with two hundreds and four half-centuries.

In the ongoing IPL, which is his debut season in the T20 league, the PBKS batter has impressed with 347 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.54 and an excellent strike rate of 192.77, with one ton and one fifty.

