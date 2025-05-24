IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs DC match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 66 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. The two sides met at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8. Batting first, PBKS raced to 122-1 in 10.1 overs. However, the match was subsequently abandoned after which the T20 league was suspended briefly.

The two sides will now clash again at a different venue, with the match being replayed from the start. PBKS are in second place in the points table, with 17 points from 12 matches. They have already qualified for the playoffs. However, Punjab will be looking to clinch a top two berth. A win on Saturday will take them to 19 points and significantly improve their top two hopes.

DC were knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race following their 59-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Delhi began the tournament with four consecutive wins, but things have not gone according to plans after that. While they have been eliminated from the playoffs, DC would want to end their campaign on a positive note.

A number of personal milestones could be achieved by players from both sides in the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Saturday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 91 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer has led from the front for the franchise with the bat in hand. In 12 innings, he has scored 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 174.69, with the aid of four half-centuries.

Shreyas needs 91 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career. In 235 matches (229 innings), he has scored 6,409 runs at an average of 33.73 and a strike rate of 135.81, with three hundreds and 41 half-centuries. The PBKS skipper also needs two catches to complete 100 catches in his T20 career.

#2 DC batter KL Rahul needs 11 fours to complete 700 fours in T20 cricket

KL Rahul has been among the few positives for Delhi with the bat in their mixed IPL 2025 campaign. In 12 innings, he has scored 504 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 148.67, with one hundred and three half-centuries.

Rahul needs 11 fours to complete 700 fours in his T20 career. The right-handed batter has struck 689 fours and 331 sixes. In the IPL, the 33-year-old has hit 446 fours and 207 sixes. In the ongoing edition, he has struck 46 fours and 20 sixes.

#3 Shashank Singh needs 47 runs to complete 1,500 runs in his T20 career

PBKS finisher Shashank Singh has contributed 273 runs in 10 innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 151.66. He has played a few crucial knocks, including 59* off 30 balls in the 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

Shashank needs 47 runs to complete 1,500 runs in his T20 career. In 86 matches (73 innings), the aggressive batter has scored 1,453 runs at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 144.57, with the help of nine half-centuries.

#4 Abishek Porel needs 1 six to complete 50 sixes in his T20 career

DC top order batter Abishek Porel needs one six to complete 50 sixes in his T20 career. In 50 matches (48 innings), he has scored 1,257 runs at an average of 29.92 and a strike rate of 151.26, with 49 sixes and 130 fours.

The young left-handed batter has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. In 13 matches, he has scored 301 runs at an average of 25.08 and a strike rate of 146.82, with one half-century to his credit. He has hit 28 fours and 12 sixes.

#5 Priyansh Arya needs 71 runs to complete 1,000 runs in his T20s career

PBKS opener Priyansh Arya has had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign. The left-handed batter has scored 356 runs in 12 innings at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 190.37, with one hundred and one fifty to his name.

The 23-year-old needs 71 runs to complete 1,000 runs in his T20 career. In 30 matches, he has scored 929 runs at an average of 32.03 and a strike rate of 174.95, with two hundreds and four half-centuries to his credit.

