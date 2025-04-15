IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs KKR match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 31 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. PBKS have won three and lost two of their five matches. As for KKR, they have won three and lost three of their six matches.

Ad

Punjab were hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, PBKS put up a highly impressive total of 245-6 as skipper Shreyas Iyer clobbered 82 off 36. However, SRH made an absolute mockery of the target as Abhishek Sharma smashed 141 off only 55 balls.

Kolkata go into Tuesday's clash have tasting an eight-wicket win in their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an away clash. Fielding first, KKR came up with an exceptional performance to restrict CSK to 103-9. Sunil Narine was outstanding with figures of 3-13. In the chase, Kolkata cruised past the target in 10.1 overs as Narine smacked 44 in just 18 balls.

Ad

Trending

A number of significant landmarks could be achieved in the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Take a look.

#1 Arshdeep Singh needs 2 wickets to become PBKS' highest wicket-taker in the IPL

Punjab left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has done a decent job for the franchise in IPL 2025 so far. In five innings, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 27.14 and an economy rate of 9.50, with a best of 3-43. The 26-year-old now needs two wickets to become PBKS' highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arshdeep has claimed 83 wickets in 70 matches at an average of 27.01 and an economy rate of 9.06, with two four-fers and one five-fer. Veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla holds the record of having taking most wickets for the franchise in the IPL. He claimed 84 scalps in 87 matches at an average of 26.63.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy needs 4 wickets to complete 150 T20 wickets

KKR leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has carried his great form with the ball into IPL 2025. In six innings, he has claimed eight wickets at an average of 18.37 and an economy rate of 6.39. Chakaravarthy needs four wickets to reach the 150 mark in his T20 career. In 112 matches (111 innings), he has claimed 146 scalps at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.33, with three five-fers and one four fer.

Ad

#3 Marcus Stoinis needs 13 runs to complete 6,500 T20 runs

After a poor start to his IPL 2025 campaign, PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis found some batting rhythm as he clobbered 34* off 11 balls against SRH, striking one four and four sixes. Stoinis is 13 runs away from 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. In 312 matches (283 innings), he has scored 6,487 runs at an average of 29.89 and an economy rate of 137.37, with two hundreds and 34 half-centuries.

Ad

#4 Venkatesh Iyer needs 60 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs

KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has found some batting form after a disappointing start to his IPL 2025 campaign. He smacked 60 off 29 against SRH and 45 off 29 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Venkatesh is 60 runs away from completing 1,500 runs in his IPL career. In 53 innings, he has scored 1,440 runs at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 138.32.

#5 Nehal Wadhera needs 9 runs to complete 500 IPL runs

Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera has played some impressive knocks for the franchise in IPL 2025. In four innings, he has scored 141 runs at a strike rate of 148.42. Wadhera needs nine runs to complete 500 runs in the IPL. In 20 innings, he has scored 491 runs at an average of 27.27 and a strike rate of 142.31.

Ad

Other landmarks that could be reached in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Glenn Maxwell needs 83 runs to complete 1,500 runs for PBKS in T20 cricket.

Andre Russell needs 5 fours for 600 fours in T20 cricket.

Shashank Singh needs 38 runs to complete 500 runs for PBKS in the IPL.

Ajinkya Rahane needs 4 boundaries for 500 fours in the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More