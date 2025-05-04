IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs LSG match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 54 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. The PBKS vs LSG clash will be the evening match of the double-header. Punjab are currently fourth in the points table, with 13 points from 10 matches. As for LSG, they are in sixth position, with 10 points from 10 matches.

Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in their previous clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Bowling first, PBKS restricted CSK to 190 as Yuzvendra Chahal claimed his second IPL hat-trick. Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41) then played a captain's knock to lead his side to victory.

Lucknow have suffered defeats in their last two matches. In their previous match, they were beaten by Mumbai Indians (MI) in 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, MI put up 215-7 on the board. In the chase, LSG's batters struggled as they were bowled out for 161. Skipper's Rishabh Pant woeful form with the willow continued as he was dismissed for four.

Lucknow have a 3-2 lead over Punjab in the head-to-head battle in the IPL. A number of significant milestones could be achieved by players from both sides in the IPL 2025 clash in Dharamsala on Sunday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 13 runs to complete 3,500 IPL runs

PBKS captain Shreyas has been in impressive form with the bat in IPL 2025. In 10 innings, he has scored 360 runs at an average of 51.42 and a strike rate of 180.90, with the aid of four half-centuries.

The right-handed batter needs 13 runs to complete 3,500 runs in his IPL career. In 126 matches (125 innings), he has scored 3,487 runs at an average of 33.52 and a strike rate of 131.48, with 25 half-centuries and a best of 97*. With six fours, Shreyas can also complete 300 fours in his IPL career.

#2 LSG batter Nicholas Pooran needs 5 fours to complete 150 IPL fours

Nicholas Pooran has been exceptional with the bat for LSG in IPL 2025. In 10 innings, he has smashed 404 runs at an average of 44.88 and an excellent strike rate of 203.01, with four half-centuries to his name.

The southpaw needs five fours to complete 150 fours in his IPL career. In 86 matches (83 innings), he has hit 145 fours and 161 sixes. In his overall T20 career, Pooran has struck 607 fours and 633 sixes in 368 innings.

#3 Priyansh Arya needs 81 runs to complete 1,000 runs in T20 cricket

Young PBKS opener Priyansh Arya has made a significant impact with the willow in IPL 2025. In 10 innings, he has smashed 346 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 196.59, with one hundred and one fifty.

The aggressive left-handed batter needs to score 81 runs to complete 1,000 runs in his T20 career. In 28 innings, he has scored 919 runs at an average of 34.03 and a strike rate of 176.73, with two tons and four fifties. Priyansh also needs nine fours to complete 100 fours in his T20 career.

#4 Prabhsimran Singh needs 7 sixes for 150 T20 sixes

Arya's opening partner Prabhsimran Singh has also done a good job for PBKS with the bat in IPL 2025. In 10 innings, he has notched up 346 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 165.55, with three half-centuries.

Expand Tweet

Prabhsimran has smashed 39 fours and 17 sixes in IPL 2025. The right-handed batter needs seven sixes to complete 150 sixes in his T20 career. In 97 innings, the 24-year-old has hit 143 sixes and 273 fours.

#5 Abdul Samad needs four sixes for 50 IPL sixes

LSG finisher Abdul Samad has contributed 115 runs in nine innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 185.48. He hammered 30* off 10 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur and has played a couple of other handy cameos.

Samad has hit six fours and 10 sixes in IPL 2025. He needs four sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes and seven fours to complete 50 IPL fours. The 23-year-old has so far struck 46 sixes and 43 fours in the T20 league.

