IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's RCB vs PBKS match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in game 34 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. RCB currently occupy the third place in the points table, with eight points from six matches. PBKS also have four wins from six games, but are below Bengaluru due to their net run rate.

Both Bengaluru and Punjab registered wins in their previous matches. RCB came up with a clinical effort to thump Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bowling first, Bengaluru restricted Rajasthan to 173-4. In the chase, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli smashed half-centuries as RCB romped home in 17.3 overs.

In their previous match, Punjab pulled off a stunning victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring thriller in Mullanpur. Batting first, PBKS were bundled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal (4-28) and Marco Jansen (3-17) came up with magnificent bowling efforts to knock over KKR for 95 in 15.1 overs.

In the head-to-head battle between the two teams, PBKS have a slender 17-16 lead over RCB. A number of significant milestones could be achieved in match number 34 of IPL 2025 on Friday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 RCB skipper Rajat Patidar needs 15 runs to complete 1,000 runs in IPL

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has been in excellent form for the franchise in IPL 2025. In five innings, he has smashed 186 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 161.73, with two half-centuries. He was not needed to bat in Bengaluru's nine-wicket win over Rajasthan.

Patidar needs 15 runs to complete 1,000 runs in the IPL. In 29 innings, he has scored 985 runs at an average of 35.17 and a strike rate of 159.38, with one hundred and nine half-centuries. The right-handed batter also needs two boundaries to complete 200 fours in his T20 career.

#2 Arshdeep Singh needs 1 wicket to become PBKS' leading wicket-taker in the IPL

PBKS left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has done a good job for the franchise in IPL 2025. In six innings, he has claimed eight wickets at an average of 25.12 and an economy rate of 8.73. Arshdeep is the joint-leading wicket-taker for Punjab in the IPL. He has claimed 84 wickets in 71 matches at an average of 26.82. He shares the record with Piyush Chawla, who claimed 84 scalps in 87 matches.

#3 Phil Salt needs 1 four to complete 100 IPL fours

RCB opener Salt has excelled with his big-hitting skills in the powerplay. In six innings, he has smashed 208 runs at a strike rate of 185.71, with 25 fours and 13 sixes. The right-handed batter needs one four to complete 100 IPL fours. He has hit 99 in 27 innings. Salt also needs three sixes to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.

#4 Marcus Stoinis needs 13 runs to complete 6,500-runs in his T20 career

PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was surprisingly dropped for the match against KKR despite smashing 34* off just 11 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a knock which included one four and four sixes.

The Aussie batter needs 13 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career. In 312 matches (283 innings), he has notched up 6,487 runs at an average of 29.89 and an strike rate of 137.37, with the aid of two tons and 34 fifties.

#5 Krunal Pandya needs 2 sixes to complete 100 T20 sixes

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya hasn't had much to do with the bat in IPL 2025 even as he has claimed eight wickets with his left-arm spin. Pandya has scored 23 runs in three innings. The left-handed batter needs two sixes to complete 100 sixes in his T20 career. In 213 matches (174 innings), he has smashed 98 sixes.

Other landmarks that could be reached in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Glenn Maxwell is 76 runs away from completing 1,500 runs for PBKS in T20 cricket

Shashank Singh needs 20 runs to complete 500 runs for PBKS in the IPL

Devdutt Padikkal needs 2 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes.

Devdutt Padikkal needs two catches for 50 catches in T20 cricket.

Josh Hazlewood needs 5 wickets to complete 150 T20 scalps.

