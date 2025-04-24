IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's RCB vs RR match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 42 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. RCB are fourth in the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. In contrast, RR are in eighth position, with four points from eight matches. When the two sides clashed on April 13, RCB thumped RR by nine wickets.

Bengaluru got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Bowling first, RCB restricted PBKS to 157-6 as Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma claimed two scalps each. In the chase, Bengaluru eased home in 18.5 overs as Virat Kohli (73* off 54) and Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 35) smashed half-centuries.

Rajasthan have lost their way in IPL 2025, having suffered four consecutive defeats. After the Super Over heartbreak against Delhi Capitals (DC), they went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by two runs in Jaipur. Bowling first, RR did reasonably well to restrict LSG to 180-5. However, they slipped in the chase after a terrific start and were held to 178-5.

In the head-to-head battle, Bengaluru have a 16-14 lead over Rajasthan. Meanwhile, a number of personal landmarks could be achieved by players from both sides in the IPL 2025 match on Thursday, April 24. Take a look.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 86 runs to complete 2,000 IPL runs

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been among the few positives for the team in IPL 2025. In eight innings, he has scored 307 runs at an average of 38.37 and a strike rate of 139.54. The opener has struck four half-centuries in his last five innings.

The southpaw now needs 86 runs to complete 2,000 runs in his IPL career. In 61 matches, Jaiswal has scored 1,914 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 148.71, with two hundreds and 13 half-centuries.

#2 Virat Kohli needs 3 sixes to complete 300 fours for RCB in the T20 format

RCB star Kohli has been in excellent form with the willow in IPL 2025. In eight matches, he has scored 322 runs at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 140, with a best of 73*. Kohli has smashed 27 fours and 11 sixes in IPL 2025.

The 36-year-old is three sixes away from completing 300 maximums for Bengaluru in T20 cricket. In 275 matches (266 innings), the right-handed batter has amassed 8,750 runs at an average of 39.23 and a strike rate of 133.03. Kohli has slammed 297 sixes and 777 fours.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 scalps away for huge IPL milestone

RCB right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has impressed in IPL 2025, with eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 25.12 and an economy rate of 7.73. The seasoned bowler needs three wickets to go joint-second on the list of bowlers with most IPL wickets. Bhuvneshwar has claimed 189 wickets in 183 matches. Piyush Chawla (192) is second on the list of leading IPL wicket-takers.

#4 RR spinner Maheesh Theekshana needs 1 wicket for 200 T20 scalps

Rajasthan off spinner Maheesh Theekshana has had an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign. In eight innings, he has picked up seven wickets at an average of 41 and an economy rate of 9.56.

Theekshana needs one wicket to complete 200 T20 scalps. In 192 matches (191 innings), the Sri Lankan bowler has claimed 199 wickets at an average of 25.16 and an economy rate of 6.89.

#5 Josh Hazlewood 2 wickets away from 150 T20 scalps

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood has claimed 12 wickets in eight matches in IPL 2025, averaging 20.16 and an economy rate of 8.39. The right-arm pacer needs two wickets to complete 150 wickets in his T20 career. In 115 matches, Hazlewood has picked up 148 wickets at an average of 22.14 and an economy rate of 7.57.

Other milestones that could be achieved in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match

Krunal Pandya needs 2 sixes to complete 100 T20 sixes

Phil Salt needs 3 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes

Tushar Deshpande needs 2 wickets to complete 50 IPL scalps

Riyan Parag needs 2 fours to complete 100 fours in the IPL.

Nitish Rana needs 4 sixes to complete 250 sixes in his T20 career

