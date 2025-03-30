IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today’s RR vs CSK match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in game number 11 of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. The RR vs CSK clash will be the second match of the double-header on Sunday. Chennai have played two matches so far in IPL 2025, winning one and losing one. As for Rajasthan, they have featured in two games and have lost both.

Ad

RR were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in their previous match. Batting first, they came up with a very disappointing effort to be held to 151-9. Dhruv Jurel was the only batter to cross the 30-run mark as a number of them failed to convert starts. In the chase, Jofra Archer was again taken for plenty and there was nothing much the others could do.

Chennai suffered their first home loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL on Friday. Bowling first, they conceded 196 runs. Noor Ahmad (3-36) Matheesha Pathirana (2-36) were impressive. However, Sam Curran (0-34 from three overs) struggled again. CSK were poor in the chase. The decision to send MS Dhoni into bat at No. 9 also invited a lot of criticism.

Ad

Trending

A number of significant milestones could be achieved in today's RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Guwahati. Take a look.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin needs 2 scalps to enter the Top 3 among leading wicket-takers in IPL

Seasoned CSK off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is currently in joint-fourth position among IPL's leading wicket-takers. In 214 matches, he has picked up 182 wickets at an average of 29.79 and an economy rate of 7.13. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is represented RCB in the ongoing IPL edition, also has 182 scalps from 177 games.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If he picks up two wickets against RR on Sunday, Ashwin will move up to third place on the list of bowlers with most wickets in the IPL, going past Dwayne Bravo - 183 wickets from 161 matches. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (205) is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 league followed by Piyush Chawla (192).

#2 Sanju Samson needs 2 runs to reach 4,500 IPL runs

RR's Sanju Samson needs two runs to complete 4,500 runs in the IPL. The franchise skipper, who is currently turning out as an Impact Player due to fitness issues, has 4,498 runs to his name from 170 matches at an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 139.34, with three hundreds and 26 fifties. Samson is also RR's leading run-getter in the IPL, with 3,821 runs from 142 matches.

Ad

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad 73 runs away from completing 5,000 runs in T20s

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a mixed run so far in IPL 2025. He slammed 53 off 26 against Mumbai Indians (MI) and followed it up with a duck against RCB. Gaikwad is 73 runs away from reaching the 5,000-run landmark in T20s. In 147 matches, he has 4,927 runs to his name at an average of 39.73 and a strike rate of 140.77, with six hundreds and 34 half-centuries.

Ad

#4 Shimron Hetmyer needs 46 runs to reach 5,000 runs in T20s

RR's finisher Shimron Hetmyer scored 42 off 23 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He was out for seven in the game against KKR, batting down at No. 8. The West Indies batter needs 46 runs to reach the 5,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 258 T20 matches so far, the southpaw has scored 4,954 runs at an average of 26.35 and a strike rate of 136.54, with one hundred and 24 fifties to his credit.

#5 CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed on verge of 150 T20 scalps

CSK's left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has made an impressive start to his IPL 2025 campaign. He picked up 3-29 against MI and registered figures of 1-28 against RCB. The 27-year-old is two wickets away from completing 150 scalps in T20s. In 116 matches, Khaleel has 148 scalps at an average of 24.39 and an economy rate of 8.35, with a best of 5-18. Of his scalps, 78 have come in the IPL from 59 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback