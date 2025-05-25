IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's SRH vs KKR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 68 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. The SRH vs KKR clash will be the second match of the double-header. SRH are eighth in the points table, with 11 points. KKR are just above them, with 12 points. Both teams would want to sign off from IPL 2025 on a high.

Hyderabad have won their last two matches and have a chance to end the tournament with a hat-trick of victories. In their previous match, they thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in Lucknow. Batting first, they scored 231-6 as Ishan Kishan hammered 94* off 48. Skipper Pat Cummins (3-28) then led from the front as RCB were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs.

KKR's previous match against RCB in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain. Before that, they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets in a home game. Batting first, Kolkata were restricted to 179-6. Chennai chased down the total with a couple of balls to spare.

A number of significant landmarks could be achieved by players from both sides in the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Sunday. Take a look.

#1 SRH star Abhishek Sharma needs 1 six to complete 100 sixes in his IPL career

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. He has played some fantastic knocks and some mediocre ones as well. In 12 innings, he has scored 407 runs at an average of 33.91 and a strike rate of 192.89.

Abhishek needs one six to complete 100 sixes in his IPL career. In 76 matches (73 innings), the left-handed batter has struck 99 sixes and 170 fours. In his overall T20 career, the 24-year-old has hit 369 fours and 241 sixes in 145 matches.

#2 KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine needs 3 scalps for major IPL landmark

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine has scored 215 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 167.96, with a best of 44. With his off spin, the 36-year-old has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 30.90 and an economy rate of 7.53.

Narine needs three wickets to move to the third position among IPL's leading wicket-takers. The bowler has 190 wickets from 188 matches at an average of 25.68 and an economy rate of 6.77. Piyush Chawla (192) currently occupies the third slot among bowlers with most wickets in the IPL.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen needs 1 six to complete 300 sixes in T20 cricket

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen has done a decent job with the bat in IPL 2025. While he hasn't got too many big scores, the South African batter has been consistent. In 12 innings, he has scored 382 runs at an average of 34.72 and a strike rate of 157.20, with a best of 71.

Klaasen needs one six to complete 300 sixes in his T20 career. The 33-year-old has struck 299 sixes and 362 fours in 246 T20 matches so far. In the IPL, the keeper-batter has hit 91 fours and 80 sixes in 48 matches.

#4 Harshit Rana needs 4 wickets to complete 50 scalps in T20 cricket

KKR pacer Harshit Rana has picked up 15 wickets in 12 matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 27.20 and an economy rate of 9.95. The right-arm fast bowler needs four wickets to complete 50 wickets in his T20 career.

In 38 matches, he has picked up 46 wickets at an average of 23.97 and an economy rate of 9.26. Of his T20 scalps, 40 have come in the IPL from 33 matches.

#5 Travis Head needs 3 sixes to complete 200 T20 sixes

SRH opener Travis Head has had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. In 11 innings, he has scored 298 runs at an average of 27.09 and a strike rate of 156.84. Head needs struck 44 fours and nine sixes in IPL 2025. The left-hander needs three sixes to complete 200 sixes in his T20 career. In 158 matches so far, he has struck 197 sixes and 402 fours.

