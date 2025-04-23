IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's SRH vs MI match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in game 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23. The same two sides clashed at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17, with MI getting the better of SRH by four wickets in a low-scoring game.

Hyderabad are having a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign, with just two wins from seven games. Their batting, which produced box office stuff last season, has flopped miserably this time. Barring a hundred from Ishan Kishan in SRH's opening match and a blazing ton from Abhishek Sharma against Punjab Kings (PBKS), there isn't much to talk about. Their bowling too has been below par.

Mumbai also got off to a disappointing start in IPL 2025, but have picked themselves up and are now on a three-match winning spree. They are sixth in the points table, with eight points from eight matches. MI thumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah (2-25) starred with the ball, while Rohit Sharma (76* off 45) roared back to form with the willow.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers, MI have a 14-10 lead over SRH. A number of significant landmarks could be achieved by players from both sides in the IPL match on Wednesday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah needs 2 scalps to break massive record for MI in the IPL

Seasoned Mumbai pacer Bumrah has claimed four wickets in four innings in IPL 2025, averaging 29.75 at an economy rate of 7.43. The right-arm fast bowler impressed with figures of 2-25 against CSK.

The 31-year-old has claimed 169 wickets in 137 IPL matches for MI at an average of 22.68 and an economy rate of 7.30, with two five-fers and two four-fers. Bumrah needs two wickets to become Mumbai's leading wicket-taker in the IPL. The record is currently held by Lasith Malinga, who claimed 170 scalps in 122 matches.

#2 Travis Head needs one six to complete 50 IPL sixes

There were high hopes from dynamic SRH opener Travis Head in IPL 2025. However, he has had a mixed campaign so far. In seven innings, he has scored 242 runs at an average of 34.57 and a strike rate of 168.05, with two fifties.

The left-handed batter has struck 33 fours and nine sixes in IPL 2025 so far. Head needs one six to complete 50 sixes in his IPL career. In 32 innings so far, he has hit 49 sixes. The Aussie is also three sixes away from 200 T20 sixes and needs nine fours to complete 400 fours in the format.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav needs 3 sixes to complete 150 sixes in IPL

MI batting star Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the key reasons behind the team's resurgence in IPL 2025. In eight innings, the right-hander has scored 333 runs at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 162.43, with the aid of two half-centuries. He has hit 17 sixes in IPL 2025 so far. Suryakumar needs three sixes to complete 150 sixes in his IPL career. In 143 innings, he has hit 147 maximums.

#4 Heinrich Klaasen needs 5 fours to complete 350 T20 fours

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen has been consistent in IPL 2025, without being outstanding. He has scored several 20s and 30s, but has failed to convert even one of them into a big score.

The right-handed batter has scored 210 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 159.09. He needs five fours to complete 350 T20 fours. In 220 innings, Klaasen has smacked 345 fours and 293 sixes.

#5 Abhishek Sharma needs 2 catches to complete 50 T20 catches

SRH opener Abhishek has scored 232 runs in seven innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 188.61. The left-handed batter struck a brilliant 141 off 55 balls against PBKS. The 24-year-old needs two catches to complete 50 catches in his T20 career. In 139 games, he has taken 48 catches.

