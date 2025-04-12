IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's SRH vs PBKS match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 27 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12. The SRH vs PBKS match will be the evening match of the double-header. Hyderabad have had a forgettable run so far in IPL 2025, with one win from five games. PBKS have been impressive, with three wins in four matches.

SRH reached the final last year on the back of their no holds barred batting approach. This season, though, the same tactic has failed badly. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy have all disappointed. Kishan and Head began well, but have gone off the boil since. Even in the bowling department, skipper Pat Cummins has failed to work his magic.

PBKS, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, have made a big impact in IPL 2025. Barring Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, most of their batters are in form. Priyansh Arya scored a sensational hundred in Punjab's previous match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With the ball, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson have been impressive.

SRH and PBKS have clashed 23 times in the IPL, with Hyderabad having a 16-7 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Ahead of their battle on Saturday, we take a look at some significant landmarks that can be achieved in the contest.

#1 Arshdeep Singh needs 3 wickets to become PBKS' leading IPL wicket-taker

Punjab left-arm pacer Arshdeep has been one of the franchise's key performers over the last few IPL seasons. This year as well, he has made an impressive start to his campaign, claiming six wickets in four innings at an average of 25.50 and an economy rate of 9.56.

Arshdeep needs three wickets to become PBKS' leading wicket-taker in the IPL. In 69 matches, he has picked up 82 wickets at an average of 26.89 and an economy rate of 9.06, with two four-fers and one five-fer. Piyush Chawla currently holds the record for being the highest wicket-taker for Punjab in the IPL. In 87 matches, he picked up 84 wickets at an average of 26.63 and an economy rate of 7.52.

# 2 Abhishek Sharma needs 72 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs

SRH opener Abhishek has had a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far. In five innings, he has 51 runs at an average of 10.20 and a strike rate of 127.49. Overall, he has scored 1,428 runs in the IPL at an average of 24.20 and a strike rate of 154.04. The southpaw thus needs 72 runs to complete 1,500 runs in the IPL.

#3 Marcus Stoinis needs 47 runs to complete 6,500 T20 runs

PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has also had a disappointing IPL 2025 season so far. In three innings, he has only managed 25 runs at a strike rate of 86.20. He is yet to claim a wicket with his medium pace. The right-handed batter needs 47 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career. In 311 matches (282 innings), he has notched up 6,453 runs at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 136.97.

#4 Travis Head is 80 runs away from 1,000 IPL runs

SRH opener Head made an impressive start to his IPL 2025 campaign, scoring a brisk half-century against Rajasthan Royals (RR). In his last three innings, though, the Aussie has registered scores of 22, four and eight.

Expand Tweet

Head is 80 runs away from reaching 1,000 runs in his IPL career. In 30 innings, he has scored 920 runs at an average of 35.38 and a strike rate of 176.24, with one hundred and six fifties.

#5 Nehal Wadhera needs 36 runs to complete 500 IPL runs

Young Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera has made an impact for the team with his impressive batting skills in IPL 2025. The southpaw smashed 43* off 25 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and 62 off 41 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 24-year-old needs 36 runs to complete 500 runs in the IPL. In 19 innings, he has scored 464 runs at an average of 27.29 and a strike rate of 143.65.

Other landmarks that can be achieved in today's SRH vs PBKS IPL match

Ishan Kishan needs 1 four to complete 500 T20 fours.

Nitish Reddy needs 85 runs to complete 500 IPL runs.

Heinrich Klaasen needs 10 fours to complete 350 T20 fours.

Kamindu Mendis needs 62 runs to complete 2,000 T20 runs.

Harshal Patel needs 2 wickets to complete 250 T20 scalps.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More