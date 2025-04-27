IPL 2025: 5 milestones that were reached during MI's commanding 54-run win over LSG in Match 45 ft. Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians (MI) secured their fifth consecutive win by beating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium. With that, MI have now jumped to the second spot in the table with 12 points from 10 games.

MI batted first and scored 215/7, thanks to half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54). Will Jacks (29), Naman Dhir (25) and Corbin Bosch (20) also chipped in with significant contributions.

In reply, LSG's run-chase never got going. Mitchell Marsh (34), Nicholas Pooran (27), Ayush Badoni (35), and David Miller (24) got starts but couldn't convert them into big knocks. The Super Giants were eventually bundled out for 161, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's four and three-wicket hauls, respectively.

The match saw multiple records tumble tonight. On that note, let's take a look at five milestones that were scaled.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav became the third-fastest to reach 4000 IPL runs

Ace Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in scintillating form in IPL 2025. He is currently the highest run-getter with 427 runs in 10 games at an average of 61 and a strike rate of almost 170.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 28-ball 54, including four boundaries and as many sixes. With that, he completed 4000 IPL runs and became the third-fastest to reach the milestone, achieving the feat in 2714 balls.

AB de Villiers is the fastest to score 4000 IPL runs, doing so in 2658 deliveries. Chris Gayle also reached the milestone in 2658 balls.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah became the highest wicket-taker for MI

Ace speedster Bumrah returned with figures of 4/22 from his quota of four overs. He picked up the wickets of Aiden Markram, David Miller, Abdul Samad, and Avesh Khan.

With those four wickets, Bumrah now has 174 wickets to his name and is the highest wicket-taker for MI. He leapfrogged Lasith Malinga, who picked up 170 wickets, to occupy the top spot.

#3 MI register their maiden win over LSG at the Wankhede Stadium

The five-time champions bowled out the Lucknow Super Giants for 161 to win by 54 runs. Bumrah scalped four wickets, while left-arm pacer Boult returned with three scalps. With the win, MI registered their maiden win over LSG at the Wankhede Stadium.

#4 Mumbai Indians become first team to win 150 matches in IPL

Batting first, the Mumbai Indians scored 215 runs, riding on fifties from Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav. In reply, LSG could only muster 161 runs and were bowled out in the final ball of the match.

With the win, MI registered their 150th win in the history of the tournament, and became the first team to achieve the milestone.

#5 Second-most consecutive wins for MI

The Mumbai Indians registered their fifth consecutive win in IPL 2025 after beating Lucknow at the Wankhede Stadium earlier today. This is their second-most consecutive victories, achieving the feat in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2020.

They won six games on the trot during the 2013 IPL season, the most by a franchise in the competition's history.

