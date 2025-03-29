IPL 2025: 5 milestones that were reached during RCB's commanding 50-run victory over CSK in Match 8 ft. MS Dhoni

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a commanding 50-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, March 28, at Chepauk. This is RCB's second win over Chennai at this venue in the IPL.

Batting first, Phil Salt gave the Royal Challengers a blistering start, smashing 32 off just 16 balls at a strike rate of 200. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal made good contributions, but Rajat Patidar's (51 off 32) and Tim David's (22* off 8) late impetus guided RCB to 196 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Super Kings never looked on course during the run chase. Bengaluru bowlers bowled a tight line and length to keep CSK batters in check, as the pressure kept on mounting. MS Dhoni smashed three boundaries and two sixes for his unbeaten 30 off 16 balls but it wasn't enough to guide the team home.

Chennai managed to stretch the total to 146/8 in their 20 overs, losing the match by 50 runs. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 3/21, while Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone scalped two apiece.

Despite being a one-sided contest, several milestones were achieved today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. On that note, we look at five milestones that were broken in the eighth match of IPL 2025 between CSK and RCB.

#1 RCB skipper Rajat Patidar completed 2500 T20 runs

The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer has been one of RCB's standout performers since the last season. As a result, they retained him and handed him the leadership duties after parting ways with Faf du Plessis at the end of IPL 2024.

Patidar was three runs away from touching the 2500 T20 runs landmark ahead of the CSK tie. The right-handed batter smashed 51 runs against the five-time IPL champions and, in the process, completed his 2500 runs.

#2 Virat Kohli has most 30+ scores against a team in IPL

The former RCB captain didn't have the best of nights with the bat against the Super Kings. He struggled with his timing and pulled his way through to 31 runs off 30 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six.

Despite a scratchy knock, Virat Kohli registered his 18th 30+ score against the Super Kings. It is the most by a batter against a single franchise in the IPL alongside David Warner against the Punjab Kings.

#3 RCB register their second win over CSK at Chepauk

The Royal Challengers had a woeful record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium going into the contest. They had only one game against CSK at Chepauk until today.

Their only win dates back to 2008 when they successfully defended 126 runs, thanks to an all-round show by the bowlers. Bengaluru won that match by 14 runs.

Led by Rajat Patidar, the visiting side recorded their second win at the venue when they defeated Chennai by 50 runs.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja first player to achieve 3000 runs and 100 wickets in IPL

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the best all-rounders in the IPL. His contributions with both bat and ball in CSK colors make him a legend of the franchise.

Jadeja scored 25 runs off 19 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six, albeit in a losing cause. In the process, the left-handed batter completed 3000 runs in the IPL.

With that, he became the first cricketer in the IPL to score 3000 runs and pick up 100 wickets. Currently, Jadeja has amassed 3001 runs and picked up 160 wickets in 242 matches.

#5 MS Dhoni leapfrogs Suresh Raina to be CSK's highest run-scorer in IPL

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was the only talking point in what was otherwise a sedate performance by the five-time champions.

Dhoni hammered three boundaries and two sixes for his unbeaten 30 off 16 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter took his tally to 4699 runs in 236 matches with the knock, surpassing Suresh Raina's 4687 runs in 176 matches.

