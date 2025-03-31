IPL 2025: 5 milestones that were reached during RR's commanding 6-run victory over CSK in Match 11 ft. Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) eked out a close six-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With that win, the Royals opened their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Batting first, RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over. However, Nitish Rana was promoted to No.3, and he utilized it to full potential, smashing a 36-ball 81 with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes. Skipper Riyan Parag also played a good hand, scoring 37 to stretch the team's total to 182/9.

Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, and Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets apiece for the Super Kings.

In reply, Jofra Archer gave Rajasthan an excellent start, dismissing in-form Rachin Ravindra in the first over. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi stitched together a 46-run partnership before Wanindu Hasaranga got the better of Tripathi.

Gaikwad (63) scored a fine half-century before the Sri Lankan leg spinner picked up a few crucial wickets in the middle over to half CSK's run chase. Ravindra Jadeja (32*) played a good hand alongside MS Dhoni, who scored 16 off 11 balls, as Sandeep Sharma successfully defended 20 runs in the final over to win RR's first match in IPL 2025.

The 11th match of IPL 2025 saw several records tumble at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Let's look at five milestones that were broken during the match between RR and CSK.

#1 RR skipper Sanju Samson completes 4500 IPL runs

The wicketkeeper-batter has been a consistent performer for RR in the IPL. He also began this year's campaign with a half-century against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson got starts in the last two matches but couldn't convert them into big knocks. He scored 20 runs against CSK earlier today, and in the process, he completed 4500 runs in the IPL. He became the 14th batter in the history of the tournament to achieve the feat.

#2 RR now has the second-most wins over CSK

The Royals defeated the Super Kings by six runs to secure their first win of the season. They successfully defended 182 runs to take home the crucial two points.

With that, RR now have 14 wins under their belt out of 30 meetings in the past. This is the second-most time a team have beaten CSK in the tournament's history. The Mumbai Indians have the most numbers of wins against the Super Kings, winning 20 matches out of 38 times.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga records the third-best figures against CSK in the IPL

The Sri Lankan spinner starred with the ball for RR, returning with figures of 4/35 from his full quota of four overs. He picked up the wickets of Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Vijay Shankar as RR handed CSK a defeat.

This is the third-best bowling figure by a bowler against CSK. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has the best figures (5/18) by a bowler against CSK, while former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg has the second-best figures of 4/29 against the Super Kings.

#4 Ruturaj Gaikwad has the third-most 50+ scores by a CSK batter

The CSK skipper smashed 63 off 44 deliveries, including seven boundaries and a six, during their run chase against the Royals. This is the 22nd time Gaikwad has registered a 50+ score for the five-time IPL champions, which is the third-most for the franchise.

Suresh Raina has 40 fifty-plus scores for the franchise - the most by a CSK batter- while MS Dhoni occupies the second place with 23 50+ scores.

#5 Nitish Rana registers his fastest IPL half-century

The former Kolkata Knight Riders batter had a difficult start to life with the Rajasthan Royals. The southpaw scored 11 against the SunRisers Hyderabad, while he managed to score only eight against the Knight Riders.

However, Nitish Rana announced his return to form with a blazing 81 off 36 deliveries against the Super Kings. In the process, he registered a 21-ball half-century, which is the fastest by Rana in the history of the cash-rich league.

