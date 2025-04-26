IPL 2025: 5 milestones that were reached during SRH's commanding 5-wicket win over CSK in Match 43 ft. Harshal Patel

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) returned to winning ways with a commanding five-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With the win, SRH have now jumped a spot to occupy the eighth place in the table with six points from nine matches.

Batting first, CSK accumulated 154 runs, thanks to contributions from Dewald Brevis (42 off 25) and Deepak Hooda (22). Harshal Patel starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/28, while Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, SRH were reduced to 54/3 within nine overs, but Ishan Kishan played a good hand in keeping the team in the run chase. Although Ishan departed after scoring 44, Kamindu Mendis (32) and Nitish Reddy (19) took the team home with eight balls to spare.

The match between Chennai and Hyderabad tonight saw a few records and milestones tumble. Here are five of them.

#1 SRH register their maiden win over CSK at Chepauk

Hyderabad successfully chased down 155 runs with five wickets in hand to register their third win of the season in nine matches. Incidentally, this is their first win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Before this match, the SunRisers had lost all five games at this venue. However, they returned one tonight, making it one win out of six games for SRH at Chepauk.

#2 Mohammad Shami becomes the first bowler to pick up a wicket off the first ball four times

Senior Team India seamer Mohammad Shami got SRH off to an excellent start. The right-arm pacer dismissed young wicketkeeper-batter Shaik Rasheed on the first ball of the match to jolt CSK early in the innings.

This is the fourth instance when Shami has picked up a wicket with the first ball of an innings. He is the only bowler to register a wicket of the first ball of an innings four times.

This wicket added to Shami's impressive list of first-ball dismissals. This includes Jacques Kallis (Dubai, 2014), KL Rahul (Wankhede, 2022), and Phil Salt (Ahmedabad, 2023).

#3 Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed are the second youngest opening combination in IPL history

CSK opened their innings tonight against SRH with an all-Indian pair of Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed. With a combined age of 38 years and 131 days, they are the second youngest opening pair in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are the youngest opening pair in the history of the IPL with a combined age of 37 years & 135 days. They achieved the feat while opening against the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur earlier this season.

#4 Harshal Patel became the first pacer to pick up five four-wicket hauls

Last year's Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel, was in his elements tonight against the Super Kings. The SRH pacer picked up the crucial wickets of Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, and Noor Ahmad to return with 4/28 in four overs.

With that, Harshal became the first seamer in IPL's history to register five four-wicket hauls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar sits behind him with four four-wicket hauls.

#5 SunRisers Hyderabad have bowled out CSK for the first time in history

Opting to bowl first, the Hyderabad bowlers used the conditions perfectly well to bowl out Chennai for 154 in 19.5 overs. Harshal scalped four wickets, while Cummins and Unadkat scalped two apiece. Mohammad Shami and Kamindu Mendis shared two wickets between them.

With that, this is the first time SRH have bowled out the SunRisers in IPL's history.

