IPL 2025: 5 records broken/milestones achieved during LSG’s intense 12-run win over MI in Match 16

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) squared off in the 16th match of the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rishabh Pant-led side won the contest played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG started brilliantly, with Mitchell Marsh going bonkers with the bat and his opening partner Aiden Markram playing second fiddle. The openers shared a 76-run stand, with the Aussie contributing 60 runs, and the Protea batter adding 14.

Thanks to the Aussie batter’s knock, LSG’s 69/0 became the second-highest powerplay total at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The highest powerplay total at this venue was posted by KKR (70/1) against LSG in IPL 2024.

After MI bowlers picked three quick wickets, Markram shifted gears and hit a half-century while forming a key partnership with Ayush Badoni and David Miller. Amid LSG’s hitting, Hardik Pandya picked up a fifer, but the hosts finished with a high total of 203/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, MI lost their openers inside the first three overs. However, Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant innings kept the visitors’ hopes alive as the latter hit a magnificent 43-ball 67 under pressure.

Tilak Varma retired out after scoring 25(23), and it was Pandya next who carried the momentum forward. It all came down to the final over, with MI needing 22 to win. Though Pandya hit a six off the first ball, Avesh Khan kept the batters in check thereafter as LSG won by 12 runs.

There were several records broken and milestones achieved during the intense battle, and here are a few of them:

#5 Hardik Pandya became the first captain to take an IPL five-fer

MI skipper Hardik Pandya registered 5/35 in his four-over spell, recording his best figures in T20 cricket. He bettered his previous best of 4/16, having registered the same against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in a T20I in 2023.

Pandya’s scalps included LSG’s big fishes Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, and David Miller. He completed his fifer by dismissing Akash Deep in the last over of the innings, becoming the first-ever captain to achieve the feat in IPL.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav completed 350 6s in T20s

Suryakumar Yadav, in his 100th IPL match for MI, was the top scorer for MI during their run chase against LSG as he notched up 67 runs off 43 deliveries. He batted at a strike rate of 155.81, hitting nine fours and a six during his time on the field.

With his hitting towards and over the fence, the MI batter completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket. He also completed 400 fours in IPL, adding multiple feathers to his illustrious cap. His knock went in vain as MI lost by 12 runs.

#3 Aiden Markram completed 4500 T20 runs

LSG’s opener Aiden Markram started slow as he didn’t get the strike much, with Mitchell Marsh hitting MI bowlers all around the stadium. Nonetheless, the Protea batter got going soon and launched four sixes and a couple of fours on his way to 53(38).

Before the match, Markram was 51 runs away from completing 4500 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat with a 53-run knock that helped LSG put up a 200+ run total on the scoreboard.

#2 David Miller completed 3000 IPL runs

David Miller’s time on the field against MI was short but he left a mark with his batting prowess. The South African all-rounder notched up 27 runs in 14 deliveries, hitting three fours and a six at a strike rate of 192.85.

He was just 17 runs away from a massive milestone, and with his score against MI, the Protean batter completed 3000 runs in the IPL.

#1 Mitchell Marsh became second LSG batter to score a 50 inside powerplay

Mitchell Marsh continued his brilliant form with the bat against MI as well while achieving several milestones on his way to a half-century. He notched up a fifty inside the powerplay, hitting 60 runs in 30 deliveries of the first six overs.

With that, he became just the second player to get to a 50+ score inside the powerplay overs after Kyle Mayers, who achieved the feat twice in IPL 2023. Additionally, the 30 balls faced by the Aussie is also the most by any batter in the first six overs of an IPL innings.

