IPL 2025: 5 records broken during PBKS’ thrilling four-wicket win over CSK in Match 49

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race after Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated them by four wickets. The match took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 30.

PBKS successfully chased down the 191-run target in the final over, with just two balls to spare.

Batting first, CSK’s innings was held up by Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis, who contributed excellent knocks of 88(47) and 32(26), respectively. The bowlers also kept things tight while defending the total, but Shreyas Iyer's captain’s knock 72(41) and opener Prabhsimran Singh’s half-century 54(36) propelled the visitors to second place on the points table.

As this thrilling match comes to an end, here’s a look at the five records set during the CSK vs PBKS clash of IPL 2025:

#5 CSK record the highest first innings total in IPL while being bowled out

CSK’s first innings total of 190 marked the highest first innings total in IPL history for a team that has been bowled out. CSK’s batting unit was dismissed in the 20th over, with four balls to spare.

The previous high (185) was set by RR against the same opposition—PBKS—in the IPL 2021. Nevertheless, the 2008 IPL champions won that game by the narrowest of margins, just two runs. CSK, on the other hand, lost the match by four wickets.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja completed 250 IPL games

CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja played his 250th IPL game today. The 36-year-old has also represented Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Gujarat Lions throughout his IPL career.

His longest stint with an IPL team has been with the Men in Yellow, having played for the Chennai franchise since 2012 (excluding 2016 & 17). He has won three titles with CSK, playing a crucial role in their 2023 victory, and one with RR in the tournament’s inaugural edition.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal now has the most 4-plus wicket hauls in IPL

PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who equalled Sunil Narine’s record earlier this season, surpassed the KKR veteran to become the bowler with the most four-plus wicket hauls in IPL history. The two spinners were tied at eight before Chahal recorded his ninth.

Chahal, bowling his third over of the spell against CSK, picked up four wickets within six deliveries to add another achievement to his illustrious career. He finished with figures of 4/32 in three overs, claiming all the wickets in a single over.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to pick four wickets in an over twice in IPL

This marked the second instance where Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets in a single over in IPL, following his spell of 5/40 for RR against KKR in IPL 2022. Notably, the Indian spinner achieved a hat-trick on both occasions, with the most recent against CSK marking his second hat-trick in IPL.

Chahal joined Amit Mishra and Andre Russell on the list of bowlers with four wickets in an IPL over, making his second appearance there. He also became just the third bowler to take two or more hat-tricks in IPL history, following Amit Mishra (three) and Yuvraj Singh (two).

#1 4 uncapped Indian batters open the batting for the first time in IPL

In a unique first, today’s match between CSK and PBKS marked the first instance of four uncapped Indian batters opening the batting for both teams in IPL. While Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre opened the innings for the home side, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya were the opening batters for the visitors.

Notably, none of the four players have made their international debut yet. Having delivered outstanding performances in the IPL this season and in domestic cricket overall, they will be hoping to represent India soon.

