IPL 2025: 5 records broken during RCB's nail-biting 2-run win over CSK in Match 52

If there is an Indian Premier League (IPL) rivalry that always catches every cricket fan's attention, it has to be the one between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams squared off in the 52nd match of the ongoing 2025 edition of the tournament and proved, once again, why their matches are worth every penny. They put on a final-ball thriller at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

RCB clinched a thrilling two-run victory at their home ground, just their second win at home this season, to climb to the top of the points table. After defeating the five-time champions, the Men in Red and Black, who have been on the hunt for the elusive IPL title since the inaugural edition of the tournament, took their points tally to 16.

RCB have moved one step closer to confirming their berth in the playoffs and need just one win in their remaining three fixtures to secure a place in the top four. Meanwhile, multiple victories will help them make their way into Qualifier 1, increasing their chances of making it to the IPL 2025 final.

CSK, who were eliminated from the tournament after a loss in their previous match against Punjab Kings, registered their ninth defeat of the season. However, they gave their fans a ray of hope for next season by putting up some stunning performances with the bat.

With the conclusion of another RCB-CSK epic, here's a look at the several records broken and milestones achieved during this encounter:

#5 Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to hit 300 sixes for a team in T20s

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli hit his 300th six for the franchise (IPL and CLT20) on Saturday, becoming the first player to achieve the feat in T20s.

While Kohli had been leading the list for a long time now, having surpassed Chris Gayle's tally of 263 sixes, he became the first to 300 and currently has 301* sixes while representing RCB.

Most sixes for a team in T20s

301 - Virat Kohli (RCB)*

263 - Chris Gayle (RCB)

262 - Rohit Sharma (MI)

258 - Kieron Pollard (MI)

257 - MS Dhoni (CSK)

#4 Virat Kohli’s run tally against CSK is now the most by any player against a single opponent

Virat Kohli has now accumulated 1146 runs against CSK while representing RCB, the most by any cricketer against a single opponent in IPL history. During his knock against the Men in Yellow, he surpassed David Warner's tally of 1134, which the Aussie scored against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his IPL career.

Kohli scored his fourth consecutive fifty in the tournament and finished with 62(33) as RCB scored 213/5 in the first innings.

Most runs against an opponent in IPL

1146 - Virat Kohli vs CSK*

1134 - David Warner vs PBKS

1130 - Virat Kohli vs DC

1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS

1093 - David Warner vs KKR

1083 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR

#3 Khaleel Ahmed conceded 65 runs, the most a bowler bowling 3 or fewer overs in T20 history

Khaleel Ahmed had one of his worst outings in the IPL. He was the target for the RCB batters and conceded 65 runs in three overs.

With that, Ahmed registered an unwanted record to his name, conceding the most runs in a spell of three or fewer overs in the history of T20 cricket.

Ahmed conceded 33 runs in his third over, the game's 19th over, which is now the most expensive over bowled for CSK by a bowler in IPL.

The most expensive over for CSK in IPL

33 - Khaleel Ahmed vs RCB, 2025*

30 - Lungi Ngidi vs RR, 2020

30 - Sam Curran vs KKR, 2021

29 - DJ Bravo vs MI, 2019

#2 Romario Shepherd registers the joint-second-fastest fifty in IPL history

RCB all-rounder Romario Shepherd went berserk after walking out to bat against CSK in the death overs. He sent the bowlers to the cleaners and notched up a brilliant quick-fire half-century off just 14 deliveries.

With that, he leveled KL Rahul and Pat Cummins' record for the joint-second-fastest fifty in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for scoring the fastest half-century in the tournament, having reached the mark off 13 deliveries.

Fastest fifty in IPL history

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, 2023

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, 2018

14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, 2022

14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, 2025*

#1 Ayush Mhatre becomes youngest cricketer to score a fifty for CSK, third-youngest in IPL

Ayush Mhatre played a whirlwind knock of a 48-ball 94, falling just six runs short of a well-deserved century. Nonetheless, the youngster achieved several records on his way to the landmark.

He became the youngest batter to score a fifty for CSK, achieving the feat aged 17 years and 291 days. The previous youngest half-centurion for CSK was Suresh Raina, who scored a fifty at the age of 21 years and 148 days in the IPL 2008 against Mumbai Indians (MI).

He also became the third-youngest cricketer overall to score a fifty in IPL.

Youngest to score fifties in IPL

14y 32d - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs GT, 2025

17y 175d - Riyan Parag (RR) vs DC, 2019

17y 291d - Ayush Mhatre (CSK) vs RCB, 2025*

18y 169d - Sanju Samson (RR) vs RCB, 2013

18y 169d - Prithvi Shaw (DC) vs KKR, 2018

Other key records broken/milestones achieved during the game

This is the first time that RCB have won both league games against CSK in a season

Virat Kohli has scored 500+ runs for the eighth time in 18 IPL seasons, the most by any player in the tournament’s history

RCB’s 54 against CSK is the most runs scored by a team in overs 19-20 of an IPL innings

Virat Kohli surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to become the player with most 50+ scores against CSK in IPL, tallying 10

Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell’s 97-run opening stand is now the second highest for RCB against CSK

114-run partnership between Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja is the third-highest for CSK against RCB (any wicket)

Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle, becomes player with most sixes hit at a single venue (Bengaluru) in T20s- 152*

