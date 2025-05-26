IPL 2025: 5 records broken during SRH’s thumping 110-run win over KKR in Match 68

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinched a magnificent win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25, at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was a dead rubber for both teams as they’ve been knocked out of the playoff race.

SRH registered their second-biggest win of IPL as they defeated KKR by 110 runs. Additionally, their win over the Kolkata-based franchise was also their first after five consecutive defeats against them. Riding on Heinrich Klaasen’s 39-ball 105*, SRH posted a humungous total of 278/3. Travis Head also played a key role, notching up 76 runs off 40 balls.

KKR had a poor outing with the bat to start with, as they lost five wickets inside the first 10 overs. They became the only team with not a single 50-plus opening stand this season. Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, and Ramandeep Singh fired in the end, but to no avail as the target was a huge ask with their key batters back in the hut.

As a result, SRH bagged a win to end their IPL 2025 campaign on a high. Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey picked up three wickets each as KKR were bundled out for 168 runs in 18.4 overs.

#5 Sunil Narine now holds the record for taking most wickets for a team in Men’s T20s

KKR veteran Sunil Narine, who has represented the Kolkata-based franchise throughout his IPL career, registered his 209th wicket for them during the game. He became the bowler with the most wickets for a single team in Men’s T20 cricket.

He broke Samit Patel’s record, who has 208 wickets to his name for Nottinghamshire, to take the top spot in the unique list. Narine has represented KKR in 189 IPL matches and picked up 192 wickets in the tournament. He has also bagged 18 wickets for the franchise in CLT20, taking his overall tally to 210 currently.

Most wickets for a team in Men’s T20 cricket

210* - Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

208 - Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire)

199 - Chris Wood (Hampshire)

195 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians)

193 - David Payne (Gloucestershire)

#4 Heinrich Klaasen notches up the fastest ton for SRH

Heinrich Klaasen broke multiple records with his century against KKR. The South African batter scored an unbeaten 39-ball 105 and got to the three-figure mark on the 37th delivery he faced. With that, he became the batter to score the fastest IPL ton for SRH, surpassing Travis Head’s 39-ball century from the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Klaasen’s century was also the second fastest by any overseas batter in the tournament, after Chris Gayle’s 30-ball ton, and the joint-third fastest overall. The Protea is now tied with Yusuf Pathan on the list of fastest IPL tons (by balls faced).

#3 SRH become the first team with five 250-plus totals in T20s

SRH are now the team with the most 250-plus totals in T20 cricket. The 278-run total against KKR was SRH’s fifth 250-plus score in the IPL. They now hold the record for the biggest and the second biggest team total in the tournament.

Second on the list of teams with most 250-plus totals are Team India and Surrey, who have achieved the feat thrice in the shortest format of the game.

Most 250-plus totals in T20s

5 - SRH

3 - India

3 - Surrey

#2 Abhishek Sharma becomes the only batter to have successive IPL seasons with 400+ runs at 180+ SR.

Abhishek Sharma finished his IPL 2025 campaign with 439 runs from 13 innings of 14 matches, at a brilliant strike rate of 193.40 and an average of 33.77. With that, he became the only batter to complete successive IPL seasons with 400+ runs and a strike rate over 180.

In the IPL 2024, the SRH opener had scored 484 runs in 16 matches, at a strike rate of 204.21 while maintaining an average of 32.26. The youngster represented his side till the summit clash, but SRH lost the title to KKR.

#1 KKR suffer their biggest defeat in IPL (by margin of runs)

Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR suffered their biggest-ever defeat in the history of the Indian Premier League as SRH beat them by 110 runs. Their previous biggest defeat, by margin of runs, was by 102 runs against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 at their home ground, Eden Gardens.

KKR had a completely contrasting IPL 2025 campaign as compared to the 2024 edition, where they made it to the summit clash and lifted their third championship title. This year, KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs while also losing the last match of their 2025 campaign.

