IPL 2025: 5 records created and broken during RCB's fantastic 8-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru destroyed the Punjab Kings by eight wickets on Thursday to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2025 final. Phil Salt's excellent half-ton and three-wicket hauls from Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood powered RCB to a memorable win in New Chandigarh.

This was the first-ever IPL playoffs game to take place at the New PCA Stadium. Incidentally, home franchise Punjab Kings made it to Qualifier 1 as well. However, the Kings got bowled out for 101 runs, and then RCB reached 106/2 in 10 overs to win the contest by eight wickets.

It was a forgettable night for the Punjab Kings as they lost the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match. Here's a look at the five records that were created and broken during the clash between PBKS and RCB.

#1 RCB recorded the biggest win by balls left in IPL playoffs history

IPL playoffs were introduced in the year 2011. Since then, this is the first time a team chased down a target in just 10 overs and won the match with 60 balls remaining. Last year, Kolkata Knight Riders beat SunRisers Hyderabad with 57 balls remaining in the final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru launched an all-out assault on the Punjab Kings right from the word 'go' and finished with 106/2 in 10 overs. Phil Salt stole the show by scoring an unbeaten 27-ball 56, laced with six fours and three sixes.

#2 RCB broke another playoffs record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed only 14.1 overs to bowl the Punjab Kings out in the first innings. Suyash Sharma scalped three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood also took three wickets as the Bengaluru-based franchise bowled their opponents out for 101 runs.

This marks the first time a team has bowled out its opponent in less than 15 overs in IPL playoffs history. Meanwhile, PBKS have earned the dismal record of becoming the first team to be bowled out in less than 15 overs in a playoff game.

#3 Punjab Kings earn unwanted record in playoffs history

Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 runs in the first innings of the Qualifier 1 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This is now the lowest team total by any team in the first innings of a playoff match.

Kolkata Knight Riders previously held this record. Back in 2017, the Knight Riders lost all their wickets for 107 in the Qualifier 2 match against the Mumbai Indians.

#4 Josh Hazlewood becomes 1st overseas player to achieve mega feat for RCB

Taking more than 20 wickets in a single IPL season is quite challenging for any player because the world's best batters play in the competition. However, Josh Hazlewood has achieved the rare feat of bagging 20+ wickets in two different IPL seasons for RCB.

Hazlewood did it in 2022 and has done it again in 2025, becoming the first overseas player to achieve this feat for RCB. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken more than 20 wickets in three different seasons for RCB.

#5 Prabhsimran Singh's unique record

Prabhsimran Singh has become the first Indian uncapped player to aggregate 500 or more runs in a season for the Punjab Kings. He is also only the second uncapped player after Shaun Marsh to accomplish this feat for PBKS.

Singh scored 18 runs off 10 balls in the Qualifier 1 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Thanks to his 18-run knock, Singh now has 517 runs in the tournament.

