IPL 2025: 5 records/ milestones that can be achieved in today's MI vs RCB match

It will be Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 20 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. MI have made a poor start to their IPL 2025 campaign, with just one win in three games. As for RCB, they kicked off the tournament with two wins before losing their third match.

Mumbai suffered a 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Bowling first, MI gave away 203 runs even though their skipper Hardik Pandya picked up five wickets. Suryakumar Yadav (67 off 43) played a fine knock in the chase, but Mumbai lost momentum at the death, with a struggling Tilak Varma retired out by the team management.

RCB failed to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025 as they were hammered by Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in their previous match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, Bengaluru put up a below-par score of 169-8. GT chased down the total without much trouble, getting home in 17.5 overs.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers, MI have a 19-14 lead over RCB after 33 IPL matches. Ahead of the clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, we take a look at some significant milestones that could be achieved by players from both sides.

#1 Virat Kohli is 17 runs away from major T20 landmark

RCB's superstar batter Kohli has scored 97 runs in three innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 134.72, with one half-century to his credit. He is now just 17 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to score 13,000 T20 runs. In 402 matches (385 innings), the 36-year-old has amassed 12,983 runs at an average of 41.47 and a strike rate of 134.20, with nine hundreds and 98 half-centuries.

The right-handed batter is currently fifth on the list of batters with most T20 runs and the leading batter among Indians with most T20 runs. Of his 12,983 T20 runs, 8,101 runs have come in the IPL from 255 matches (247 innings), averaging 38.76 at a strike rate of 132, with eight hundreds and 56 half-centuries.

#2 Rohit Sharma 4 sixes away from impressive T20 milestone for MI

Former MI skipper Rohit has had a disappointing start to his IPL 2025 campaign. In three innings, he has only managed 21 runs at a strike rate of 105. The 37-year-old missed Mumbai's previous match against LSG due to an injury.

The 'Hitman' is set to return for the clash against RCB. He is four fours away from completing 250 sixes for MI in T20 cricket (including CLT20 matches). In 220 innings, Rohit has slammed 246 sixes and 523 fours.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar one wicket away from massive T20 landmark

Veteran RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed two wickets in two matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of 6.14. Overall, he has 183 IPL wickets from 178 matches, with two five-fers and two four-fers to his credit. With one more scalp, Bhuvneshwar will surpass Dwayne Bravo (183) and move to third on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in the IPL.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah five wickets away from huge T20 achievement

Mumbai lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to action after being given fitness clearance by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The pacer needs five wickets to reach the 300-wicket mark in the T20 career.

In 233 matches, he has claimed 295 scalps at an average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 6.89. With five wickets, he can also equal Lasith Malinga's IPL tally of 170 wickets.

#5 Hardik Pandya 2 wickets away from 200 T20 scalps

Mumbai captain Pandya excelled with his career-best T20 figures of 5-36 in the match against LSG in Lucknow. He has claimed eight wickets in three IPL 2025 matches at an average of 9.37. Pandya needs two wickets to reach the 200-wicket mark in T20 cricket. In 290 matches (231 innings), he has claimed 198 wickets at an average of 27.61 and an economy rate of 8.30.

Other milestones that can be reached in today's MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Devdutt Padikkal is 75 runs away from 1,000 runs for RCB in IPL and three sixes away from 100 T20 sixes.

Rajat Patidar needs 3 sixes to complete 150 T20 sixes and 104 runs for 1,000 IPL runs.

Krunal Pandya needs two wickets to complete 150 T20 wickets

Hardik Pandya needs 3 fours for 300 T20 fours and 8 fours for 200 IPL fours.

