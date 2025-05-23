IPL 2025 Playoffs: How GT, RCB, PBKS and MI can finish in the top two in the points table

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in match number 64 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. Bowling first after winning the toss, GT conceded 235 runs in their 20 overs, while picking up only two wickets. In the chase, they were held to 202-9 despite Shahrukh Khan's 29-ball 57 as Will O'Rourke starred with 3-27.

Despite the loss against LSG, Gujarat remain on top of the IPL 2025 points table. They have 18 points to their name from 13 matches, with nine wins and four defeats. While four teams have already qualified for the playoffs, there is still a lot to play for as all the four franchises would be keen to clinching a top two berth, which will give them two shots at trying to book a place in the final.

In the wake of GT's 33-run loss to LSG, we look at what the four teams that have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs need to do to confirm a spot in the top two.

Gujarat Titans (18 points; NRR: +0.602)

Despite their defeat against Lucknow, Gujarat remain on top of the IPL 2025 points table, with 18 points from 13 games and a net run rate of +0.602. GT now need to win their last league match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and hope that one of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) don't win both their remaining matches.

Both PBKS and RCB are on 17 points from 12 matches each. If both win their remaining games, they will finish with 21 points, pushing GT out of the top two. However, if one of them drops one match, they will finish on 19 points. In such a scenario, GT can finish in the top two with 20 points as Mumbai Indians (MI) can only reach 18 even if they win their last league match against PBKS.

GT can even finish in the top two with 18 points. For that to happen, both RCB and PBKS need to lose their remaining two games and stay on 17 points each. In this case, MI will finish on 18 points, assuring a top two berth for Gujarat. There is another scenario wherein RCB need to lose both their games and PBKS need to beat MI. RCB will thus be stuck on 17 points and MI on 16.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points; NRR +0.482)

RCB are second in the IPL 2025 points, with 17 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.482. If they win their remaining two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and LSG, Bengaluru will be assured of a place in the top two as PBKS are the only other team that can reach 21 points.

If GT go down to CSK in their last league match, RCB can finish in the top two with even one win. A victory in one of the remaining two matches will take them to 19 points, which can only be matched by PBKS. MI will finish with 18 points even if they will their last league game.

If RCB lose both their remaining league games, they will be out of the top two. This is because GT already have 18 points and since PBKS and MI will face each other one of them will go past RCB.

Punjab Kings (17 points; NRR: +0.389)

Like RCB, PBKS also have 17 points from 12 games, but are third in the IPL 2025 points table due to their net run rate. If Punjab win both their remaining matches, they will be assured of a top two berth since RCB are the only other team among the top four that can reach 21 points.

In case GT lose their last league match and stay on 18 points, PBKS can confirm a top two berth with even one win. In such a scenario, only RCB can match or go past Punjab's points tally. However, if PBKS lose both their remaining matches, they will finish outside the top two.

GT (18) are already above PBKS in the points table. Punjab's last match is against MI and if they lose that they will finish with 17 points, while Mumbai will end with 18. RCB can also go past PBKS with 19 points if they win one of their two games.

Mumbai Indians (16 points; NRR +1.292)

MI are fourth in the IPL 2025 points table, with 16 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +1.292. For MI to clinch a top two berth, they need to beat PBKS in their last league match and hope that both PBKS and RCB do not get any more points. In such a scenario, PBKS and RCB will be stuck on 17 points, while MI will finish with 18. Only GT can then go past MI if they beat CSK.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More