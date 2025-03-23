IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs MI match ft. Ravindra Jadeja

Arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash in IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 23. This game will be played at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK and MI are the two most successful franchises in the history of the league. Both teams have won five titles each and will be aiming for a record sixth title this season. In IPL 2024, Chennai failed to make the playoffs and finished fifth after a defeat against RCB in their final league game.

Mumbai Indians did not have a memorable campaign. They managed to win just four out of their 14 games and finished at the very bottom of the points table.

Playing at the Chidambaram Stadium will be challenging for batters given the nature of the surface. The role of the bowlers, and particularly the spinners, will be vital in this match. Both teams have some quality spinners in their ranks.

Here are the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture between CSK and MI.

Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs MI match

#3 Noor Ahmad

Afghanistan v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Afghanistan left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad will represent CSK in IPL 2025. The 20-year-old has played 23 matches in the league across two seasons so far and has picked up 24 wickets.

Noor has picked up 11 wickets in his last ten matches (international and league). He has played in several franchise leagues already and has 150 wickets from 132 T20 matches at an average of 22.60 and an economy rate of 7.14.

The conditions in Chennai, which are spin-friendly, will suit the young wrist-spinner. If he uses the conditions to good effect, he can trouble Mumbai's batters and pick up some crucial wickets for his team in this contest.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is among CSK's senior players in IPL 2025 and will have a key role to play, particularly with the ball. Jadeja has been in good rhythm coming into the IPL. He picked up five wickets from as many games in the 2025 Champions Trophy but was economical and played a key role in India's victory.

The conditions in Chennai will certainly suit Jadeja and he will be keen to make the most after a quiet season with the ball last year. Overall, he has immense experience, having played 240 IPL matches with 160 wickets at an economy rate of 7.62.

Along with Jadeja, and Noor, the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin also makes Chennai dangerous in such conditions.

#1 Mitchell Santner

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has been a great addition for the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025. He led the Kiwis to the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy and also played an important role with the ball.

Santner picked up nine wickets from five games at an average of 26.66 and an economy rate of 4.80. In the IPL, he has picked up only 15 wickets from 18 games but his current form could be an advantage for Mumbai, particularly in the Chennai conditions. He is a wicket-taking bowler with 120 scalps from 109 T20Is and 216 wickets from 213 T20 matches.

Mumbai will bank on the experienced spinner to deliver against CSK.

