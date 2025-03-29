IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs MI match ft. Sai Kishore

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, March 29. The two teams will battle it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams have had a similar start to their campaigns this season, beginning with defeats. GT faced Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first game this year. They lost the high-scoring contest by 11 runs in the end.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians were handed a four-wicket loss by arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai. Therfore, both teams will be desperate to win this game and get their first points of the season.

In Ahmedabad, the previous game was a high-scoring affair, with runs being scored by both teams. Bowlers will have an important role to play as they will not only have to contain the batters but also need to pick up wickets. The team that bowls better will have more chances of winning the game, as seen from the last encounter as well.

That said, here are three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between GT and MI.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs MI match

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 4 - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar is known for his ability to swing the ball in the powerplay and scalp early wickets. Even in their first game against Chennai Super Kings, he dismissed Rahul Tripathi in his very first over.

Chahar bowled just two overs and gave away 18 runs but picked up a wicket in the initial overs. Overall in the IPL, he has played 82 matches in his career and has bagged 78 wickets at an average of 28.70 and an economy rate of 7.99.

Against GT, who have the likes of Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler in their top order, Chahar will have to pick up wickets in the powerplay to contain their batting and push them on the backfoot.

#2 Mitchell Santner

Final Previews - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians spinner Mitchell Santner did not have the best of starts to this season with the ball. Against CSK, he gave away 24 runs from 2.1 overs and did not pick up a wicket.

However, the pitch in Ahmedabad will suit Santner as there was turn visible in the last game that GT played against Punjab for the spinners. Santner will have to make the most of the conditions.

The Kiwi spinner performed well in the 2025 Champions Trophy where he bagged nine wickets from five matches at an average of 26.66 and an economy rate of 4.80. His role with the ball will be vital against Gujarat in Ahmedabad for Mumbai.

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

GT spinner Sai Kishore had a brilliant start with the ball against Punjab despite his team's defeat. He picked up three wickets from his four overs, giving away 30 runs at an economy rate of 7.5.

Kishore bagged the big wickets of Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. He used the conditions on offer to his advantage and playing at the same venue will help him in this contest.

Gujarat will expect Sai Kishore to carry the momentum from the previous game into this clash as well. The left-arm spinner will be in focus against Mumbai's batting line-up.

