IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs PBKS match ft. Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are playing the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, March 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad plays host to this fixture.

Both teams did not have a successful campaign last year. GT managed to win five out of their 14 games and finished eighth with 12 points. On the other hand, Punjab Kings finished ninth with five wins and 10 points from their 14 games.

Gujarat Titans have managed to win the title once whereas Punjab Kings are still in search of their maiden IPL title after having played in all the seasons of the league from 2008.

Two of India's finest batters in Shubman Gill (GT) and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) are leading their respective sides this season. Moreover, both sides are packed with some power-hitters in their batting line-ups. Bowlers from both sides will have a vital role to play in this contest.

That said, here is a look at the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat and Punjab.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs PBKS match

#3 Kagiso Rabada

South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will represent the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. Rabada has been in solid form with the ball in recent times. He picked up six wickets from three games in the 2025 Champions Trophy at an average of 24.66 and an economy rate of 5.80.

The right-arm quick also bagged 12 wickets in the SA20 2024-25 season playing for MI Cape Town. He has been a consistent performer in the IPL with 117 wickets from 80 games with six four-wicket hauls.

Along with Mohammed Siraj, Rabada will lead GT's pace attack this season. He will be expected to do well against PBKS, a team that he has played for in the IPL previously.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will once again be in focus during the IPL 2025. Punjab Kings acquired his services for a massive ₹18 crore during the mega auctions.

He will lead the spin attack for PBKS and is among their key players this season. Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL with 205 scalps from 160 games at an average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 7.84.

Chahal has been a consistent performer in the cash-rich league. He bagged 18 wickets last season before having picked up 21 and 27 wickets in 2023 and 2022, respectively. The leg-spinner will hold key to Punjab's chances of winning their maiden trophy.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack for PBKS this season. He has been consistent for them over the last two seasons with 19 wickets and 17 wickets in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

His recent form in white-ball cricket has been exceptional. Arshdeep was the leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 20 scalps from seven games at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 5.62.

He also performed well in the limited opportunities that he got during India's home T20I and ODI series against England. Arshdeep was a part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad but did not play a single game. However, PBKS will expect him to continue his fine form with the ball.

