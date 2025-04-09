IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs RR match ft. Mohammed Siraj

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The upcoming fixture is set to be played on Wednesday, April 9.

Ad

GT and RR have had contrasting campaigns in the IPL 2025 so far. Gujarat have won three out of their four games and have made a solid start to the season. After losing the opening fixture to the Punjab Kings, they have bounced back with three consecutive wins coming into this match.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals also have momentum on their back ahead of this game. They lost their first two games of the season and did not start well. However, they have also made a comeback with successive wins in their last two games.

Ad

Trending

With both teams having won their previous matches, this will be an exciting contest as both sides look to carry the streak forward. Having said that, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between GT and RR.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs RR match

#3 Jofra Archer

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR pacer Jofra Archer has picked up only four wickets from as many games so far. While his overall average and economy rate have not been great so far, Archer returned to form in their previous game against Punjab.

Ad

He returned with figures of 3/25 from his four overs and picked up the key wickets of Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer to help RR win by 50 runs. Given the surface in Ahmedabad, there should be some assistance for the quicks early on, which Archer will want to make the most of.

His return to form is a massive boost for Rajasthan as they face a tough GT unit that has been on a winning run in their last three games. Archer will be key against the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler at the top.

Ad

#2 Sai Kishore

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

GT spinner Sai Kishore has been brilliant with the ball for them in IPL 2025. He is their second-highest wicket-taker, with eight scalps from four games with an impressive average of 14.12, and an economy rate of 7.06.

Ad

He has been consistent this season and has been among the wickets. In their previous game against the SunRisers Hyderabad, he returned with figures of 2/24 from four overs, including the key wickets of Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen.

With Gujarat looking to continue their dominance and maintain their streak, it will be vital for them that Sai Kishore continues to deliver just as he has been throughout so far.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

GT pacer Mohammed Siraj is on a redemption journey this IPL season. After being released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and also being dropped from India's 2025 Champions Trophy side, Siraj has come out all guns blazing so far in IPL 2025.

Ad

He is the leading wicket-taker for the Gujarat Titans, with nine scalps from four games at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75. In their previous game against Hyderabad, he registered his career best figures in the IPL with a fiery spell of 4/17 from four overs.

His ability to pick wickets upfront and at the backend make him vital for Gujarat, who will expect him to deliver once again against RR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More