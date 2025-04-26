IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs PBKS match ft. Harshit Rana

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture. The game is set to be played on Saturday, April 26.

KKR's title defense has not been great so far this season. They have managed to win only three out of their eight matches and have lost five. With six points, they are currently placed seventh on the table. Their previous game against Gujarat Titans also resulted in a 39-run loss.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have won five out of their eight matches and have three defeats. They are placed fifth on the table with 10 points at the moment. Their last game also resulted in a defeat as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat them by seven wickets.

With the tournament getting intense, it will be vital for both teams to win this game and bounce back from their previous losses. That sets this up to be a thrilling battle. Punjab beat Kolkata by 16 runs in a low-scoring contest the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025.

That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between KKR and PBKS.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs PBKS match

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has impressed in the last few games with his bowling and wicket-taking ability. He has grabbed nine wickets from eight games now at an average of 26.88 and an economy rate of 9.30.

He has been among the wickets in their last three games with figures of 1/36, 2/11 and 4/28, returning to form with the ball. Chahal did not have a great start to the tournament but seems to have come into his own.

At the Eden Gardens against a KKR batting line-up that is no looking as confident and stable, it will be an opportunity for Yuzvendra Chahal to shine with the ball and pick up wickets.

#2 Harshit Rana

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

KKR pacer Harshit Rana has had a decent season with the ball so far. He has put in some impressive performances leading up to this game. His best figures in this year's IPL came when they met PBKS in their earlier game.

Harshit had a major role to play in Punjab being bundled out for just 111 in the first innings. He picked up three wickets for just 25 runs from three overs, dismissing the top-order batters Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Shreyas Iyer.

The right-arm quick has bagged 11 wickets overall this season from eight matches at an average of 22.54 and an economy rate of 9.18. He will want to replicate his performance as they meet Punjab once again at home.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB And KKR Team Players Practice Ahead Of Opening Match In Kolkata - Source: Getty

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been a key asset for them this season. He is only one scalp behind Harshit Rana and has bagged 10 wickets from eight matches at an average of 20.10 and an economy rate of just 6.48.

The last time they played Punjab, Varun also bowled a crucial spell. He returned with figures of 2/21 from four overs, picking up the wickets of Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell.

In their previous game against Gujarat, although he did not scalp a wicket, he was impressive with figures of 0/33 from four overs. Playing at home, Varun will be eager to deliver as Kolkata look to redeem themselves and avenge their previous loss to PBKS.

