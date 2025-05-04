IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs RR match ft. Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face each other in their IPL 2025 clash on Sunday, May 4. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata plays host to this contest between the defending champions and former winners.

The two sides met earlier this season in Guwahati. In that meeting, KKR came out on top convincingly. They beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets, restricting them to 151/9 and then chasing it down in just 17.3 overs eventually.

Ahead of this game, the two teams have had contrasting campaigns. Kolkata are still in the race to make the playoffs. They have four wins, five defeats, and nine points from 10 games.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals became the second team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. With just three wins and eight defeats from 11 games, their season has been poor. RR will play their remaining games with an aim to end the season on a positive note.

KKR, on the other hand, are still fighting to qualify and are in a must-win situation.

That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs RR match

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR pacer Jofra Archer has not been consistent with the ball this season. He has put in some impressive performances nonetheless and is a crucial asset for them in the powerplay and at the death.

Archer is the joint-highest wicket-taker for them so far with 10 scalps from 11 games at an average of 40.10 and an economy rate of 9.66. In their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI), he was expensive, giving away 42 runs for no wicket from his four overs.

However, Jofra Archer is still the leader of their pace attack and will be keen to deliver a noteworthy performance in this game against KKR in Kolkata.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy continues to be their leading wicket-taker this season. He has bagged 13 wickets from 10 games at an average of 21.46 and an economy rate of 7.15.

In their previous clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Varun was among the wickets, returning with figures of 2/39 from four overs. He dismissed Ashutosh Sharma and Mitchell Starc to add to his tally.

Playing at home in familiar conditions, the spinner will aim to build on his performance from the last game and pick up key wickets once again for his team in an important contest.

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Veteran KKR spinner Sunil Narine did not start the tournament well but has gotten into his own eventually. He now has 10 wickets from nine games so far at an average of 25.40 and an economy rate of 7.69.

Against Delhi Capitals in their last match, Narine was at his best, returning with figures of 3/29 from four overs including the vital wickets of Faf Du Plessis, Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs.

Kolkata will bank on the experience of Sunil Narine and expect him to carry his form from the previous game into this clash as well. It will be important for him to continue picking up wickets and fox batters as he has been doing consistently over the years.

