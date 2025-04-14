IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs CSK match ft. Digvesh Rathi

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, April 14. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will play host to this contest.

LSG have made a fine start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They have four wins from six matches. Moreover, they have won all of their last three games and are in solid form.

On the other hand, CSK's woes continue this season. They crashed to their fifth consecutive defeat in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK have just one win from six games and are struggling at the bottom of the table.

LSG will be keen to extend their winning run and continue solidifying their position on the table. Meanwhile, CSK are under pressure to turn their campaign around.

On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs CSK match

#3 Digvesh Rathi

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Digvesh Rathi has been impressive with the ball for LSG. He has picked up eight wickets from six games at an average of 23.12 and an economy rate of 7.70.

In their previous game against Gujarat Titans, he returned with figures of 1/30 from four overs. Although he picked just a single wicket, it was the big blow of Jos Buttler. The youngster has displayed his skills under pressure in the high-profile tournament.

The leg-spinner will be keen to come up with a big performance against CSK and impress with the ball once again.

#2 Shardul Thakur

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

LSG bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been among the wickets right from the beginning for the side. He came in as a replacement player just before the start of the season and has been a vital cog.

Shardul has picked up 11 wickets from six games at an average of 19.81 and an economy rate of 10.38. In their previous game against Gujarat Titans, he returned with figures of 2/34 from four overs. His scalps included those of Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia.

Although he has been slightly expensive, Shardul has bagged key wickets at crucial junctures for Lucknow, playing a huge role in their success so far this season. He will be eager to perform against CSK, his former team that released him after the 2024 season.

#1 Noor Ahmad

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

CSK wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad continues to be among the wickets. He has bagged 12 scalps from six games at an average of 13.16 and an economy rate of 7.90.

Although CSK lost their previous game to Kolkata, Noor was impressive with the ball. He gave away only eight runs from his two overs and also bagged the important wicket of Sunil Narine.

Despite a poor campaign for the team, Noor has performed well at a personal level. The youngster has been among their few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season so far.

