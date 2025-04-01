IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs PBKS match ft. Shardul Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants will host the Punjab Kings in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Tuesday, April 1, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. This will be LSG's first home game of the ongoing season.

Lucknow have won one and lost one of their two games this season, while Punjab have won the only game they have played so far.

Both teams have some powerful batters in their line-ups, such as Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis, among others.

Bowlers will have to be on their toes to stop these big names from plundering runs on Tuesday. That said, let us take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between LSG and PBKS.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs PBKS match

#3 Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will have a key role to play at the Ekana Stadium against a power-packed PBKS batting unit. In their first game against Delhi Capitals, Bishnoi picked up two wickets but gave away 53 runs from four overs.

He also picked up a wicket against SunRisers Hyderabad while giving away 42 runs from four overs. Although he has been expensive, he has also been among the wickets, which should give him confidence.

With this venue being a big ground, it should bring some relief and give the leg-spinner more confidence to bowl with a brave heart and try to pick more wickets.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets in their first game against Gujarat Titans. He picked up the crucial wickets of Sai Susharsan (74) and Sherfane Rutherford (46), returning with figures of 2/36 from four overs.

Arshdeep has been in top form in white-ball cricket on the domestic circuit. The left-arm pacer will look to carry the momentum and deliver with the ball against LSG as well.

Lucknow have some in-form and hard-hitting batters. To negate their threat, Arshdeep will have to take wickets with the new ball and at the death, both of which he is capable of doing.

#1 Shardul Thakur

India Net Session - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

Shardul Thakur's IPL 2025 journey has been nothing short of magical so far. The all-rounder was unsold during the mega auction but later joined LSG as a replacement for Mohsin Khan.

His inclusion also proved to be a blessing in disguise for the injury-hit franchise. In their first game, Shardul picked up two wickets, dismissing Jake Fraser McGurk and Abhishek Porel. Against SunRisers Hyderabad, he returned with figures of 4/34, including the prized scalps of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

With a total of six wickets, Shardul Thakur is also the third highest wicket-taker of the season so far.

