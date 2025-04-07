IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs RCB match ft. Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 20 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, April 7 at at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

The two teams have had slightly contrasting campaigns so far. MI have three losses from four games and are placed eighth on the points table. They lost their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs.

Meanwhile, heading into this contest, RCB have two wins from three games and are on the third position on the table. After two back-to-back wins, they faced their first defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match.

At the Wankhede, which is a venue that has historically been good for batting, the bowlers will have their task cut out. Both teams have explosive and big names in their batting line-ups.

It will be a challenge for the bowlers, who will have to put their best foot forward. Having said that, here are the three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between MI and RCB.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs RCB match

#3 Krunal Pandya

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Krunal Pandya began IPL 2025 for RCB on a positive note with a three-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders, picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs.

Although he did not pick up a wicket in the next two games, he is still a crucial part of the team's bowling line-up. His ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs will be key at the Wankhede.

Krunal has also played six seasons for MI in the past and will be familiar with the conditions. He will be a strong match-up for Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Naman Dhir.

#2 Trent Boult

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI pacer Trent Boult has not had a great season with the ball so far. In four games, he has picked up only three wickets at an average of 37.33 and an economy rate of 8.00.

However, a hard red soil pitch at the Wankhede would suit Trent Boult, who can generate pace and bounce along with moving the ball both ways. Against RCB, whose top order batters are predominantly right-handers, Boult being a left-arm pacer could be key.

With MI looking to bring their campaign back on track, Boult will have to deliver as an experienced and senior player in the team in this clash.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

With six wickets from three games so far in IPL 2025 at an average of 14.33 and an economy rate of 7.26, Josh Hazlewood has been RCB's best bowler this season.

Hazlewood has been effective in the powerplay and has also picked wickets upfront. His experience will be vital against MI's batters at their home ground. With his usually tight lines and lengths, Hazlewood can trouble the batters.

The Australian pacer has a decent record at the Wankhede. In four matches, he has picked up seven wickets at an average of 16.57 and an economy rate of 7.73. With RCB looking to return to winning ways, Hazlewood will have to be among the wickets for them.

