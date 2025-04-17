IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs SRH match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams meet on Thursday, April 17, in an important match.
The focus will be on batters from both teams given the Wankhede has always been batting-friendly. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Naman Dhir on MI's side and Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen for SRH, it could be a high-scoring encounter.
In such a scenario, bowlers from both sides will have to step up and be at their best given the conditions. Restricting the batters and picking up wickets will be key. Both MI and SRH have lost four games and have only two wins coming into this match.
Almost half-way through the season, they will want to pick themselves up and start winning more games to stay in the race to make the playoffs. With wins in their previous matches, both teams will be confident of beating each other.
That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH.
3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs SRH match
#3 Karn Sharma
Leg-spinner Karn Sharma got his maiden opportunity this season in MI's previous game against Delhi Capitals. He made the most of it with an important performance that helped them register their second win.
Karn returned with figures of 3/36 from four overs including the key wickets of Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs as they successfully defended a total of 205 in the end.
Karn Sharma has previously played for Mumbai and knows the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium very well. Against powerful batters of SRH, the experienced leg-spinner will have a major role to play in this clash.
#2 Jasprit Bumrah
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah returning for MI came as a major boost for them given how their campaign has been going. He was out for a long time due to injury and missed their first four matches as well.
Bumrah looked in good touch against Royal Challengers Bengaluru where he gave away just 29 runs from four overs despite not picking up a wicket. He was expensive against Delhi Capitals but bagged the crucial wicket of Axar Patel.
Since it has been two games since he has returned, it is likely that Bumrah will get back into his rhythm and could come out all guns blazing against SRH. Given their batting line-up, Bumrah being at his best will be vital for Mumbai.
#1 Harshal Patel
SRH pacer Harshal Patel, although a touch expensive, bagged four wickets against Punjab Kings in the last outing as he returned with figures of 4/42 from four overs.
With eight wickets from five games at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 9.64, he has been their best performer with the ball so far. At a venue such as the Wankhede which is batting-friendly, having a bowler like Harshal Patel who brings the slower delivery and other variations up his sleeves is crucial.
He has performed well against MI and at the Wankhede in the past as well. SRH will rely on the pacer to build on his performance from their previous match when they face the five-time champions.
