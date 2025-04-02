IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs GT match ft. Josh Hazlewood

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 02. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is the venue for this fixture.

Ad

RCB is at the top of the table with two wins from as many games so far. They first beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets followed by a 50-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans lost their first match of the season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) but came back strong with a 36-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ad

Trending

The surface in Bengaluru is traditionally batting-friendly and has been a high-scoring venue in the IPL. With big names in the batting units of both sides, the bowlers will have their task cut out at this stadium.

On that note, here are three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter between RCB and GT.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs GT match

#3 Krunal Pandya

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya is playing his first season for RCB in the IPL this year. He put up a brilliant performance on debut against KKR with the ball, returning with figures of 3/29 from fours overs, including the big wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh.

Ad

Against CSK, he bowled just two overs and was expensive, giving way 26 runs for no wicket. However, on a ground such as the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the 34-year-old could be an important asset.

Krunal's ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs and bowl accurate lines and lengths will be vital in a small ground where bowlers are taken to the cleaners more often than not.

#2 Sai Kishore

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

GT spinner Sai Kishore has also had a good start to the season with the ball. In their first game against Punjab, he picked up three wickets for 30 runs from his four overs, including the scalps of Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis.

Ad

Against MI, he returned with figures of 1/37 from four overs. Overall, he has picked up four wickets at an average of 16.75 and economy rate of 8.37 this season and is GT's highest wicket-taker so far as well.

Sai Kishore will have a similar role to play as that of Krunal Pandya. He will vital with the ball in the middle overs to stop RCB from posting a massive total or chasing down any score in these conditions.

Ad

#1 Josh Hazlewood

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

The Bengaluru ground has always been a difficult venue to bowl, particularly for fast bowlers. However, Josh Hazlewood is one such pacer who can succeed in these conditions.

Ad

With five wickets from two games so far at a phenomenal average of 8.60 and ecnonomy rate of 5.37, Hazlewood has been impressive with the ball for RCB this season.

He returned with figures of 2/22 from four overs against KKR and 3/21 from four overs against CSK. The pacer has already picked up wickets in the powerplay and his perfect lines and lengths, along with smart variations, make him a bowler to watch out for in this contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback