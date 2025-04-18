IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs PBKS match ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, April 18, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have four wins from six games and are in a solid position with eight points at the moment. They won their previous match against Rajasthan Royals comfortably by nine wickets. However, they will be keen to get their first win at home as they have lost both their matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Punjab Kings also have four wins from six matches so far. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring thriller in their previous outing, successfully defending 111 runs, which is also the lowest total defended in IPL history.

Here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between RCB and PBKS:

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs PBKS match

#3 Arshdeep Singh

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh continues to be the leading wicket-taker for them so far this season. He has eight scalps from six games at an average of 25.12 and an economy rate of 8.73.

He bowled brilliantly against Kolkata in their last game under pressure. While he picked up only one wicket, he was economical and instrumental in helping Punjab defend a low total. He returned with figures of 1/11 from three overs, including a maiden.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where bowling has not been as easy, PBKS will want Arshdeep to keep up the same rhythm and pick wickets throughout the innings with the ball.

#2 Yash Dayal

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has played a crucial role with the ball for RCB this season. With Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading their pace attack, Dayal has gone about his business effectively as the third pacer.

He has bagged seven wickets from six games at an average of 27.14 and an economy rate of 9.12. In their previous game against Rajasthan Royals, he picked up the key wicket of Riyan Parag.

Yash Dayal has provided important breakthroughs in the middle overs this season. The home team will want him to deliver against PBKS, who have an explosive batting line-up which can fire at the small Chinnaswamy ground.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal rose to the occasion in the last match against Kolkata. He bowled a match-winning spell, returning with figures of 4/28 from four overs, including the big wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh.

Chahal now has six wickets from as many games this season. While he seemed out of form until the Kolkata game, this performance will boost his confidence going ahead in the tournament.

Moreover, Chahal spent several seasons with RCB and has vast experience of bowling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

