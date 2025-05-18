IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs PBKS match ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The IPL 2025 resumed on May 17 after it was temporarily suspended on May 9.

RR have had a disappointing campaign this season. They are already out of the race to qualify for the playoffs. With just three wins and six points from 12 matches, they are placed ninth in the table. Rajasthan will now play for pride and aim to end the season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are third in the table with seven wins and 15 points from 11 matches. They have had an impressive campaign and are on the brink of qualification. A win against RR will most likely seal their spot in the top four. Moreover, PBKS could finish in the top two, with three games remaining.

Ahead of the fixture in Jaipur, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between RR and PBKS.

IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs PBKS match

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR wrist spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up 10 wickets from nine innings at an average of 31.10 and an economy rate of 9.14. He is also their second-highest wicket-taker so far.

In their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the break, Hasaranga returned with figures of 0/35 from four overs. While he did not pick up a wicket, coming back fresh from a break can help Hasaranga.

The last time these two sides played each other earlier in the season, Hasaranga had returned with figures of 1/36 from four overs. He will be keen to put up a better display as the season restarts with RR looking for a win at home.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is their second-highest wicket-taker this season. He has 14 scalps from 11 games at an average of 23.14 and an economy rate of 9.81.

Chahal was part of the Rajasthan Royals previously and played the 2024 season for them before being released. He had picked up 18 wickets last year and will be familiar with the conditions on offer at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

As he faces Rajasthan once again this season at the same venue, he will be keen to deliver with the ball in an important game for Punjab Kings as they look to seal their playoffs spot with a win. Chahal will have a vital role to play in this contest.

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has been among the wickets this season. He is their highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 10 innings at an average of 18.18 and an economy rate of 8.00.

Arshdeep had returned with figures of 1/35 from four overs when Punjab played RR earlier this season. In their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he picked up three wickets and gave away just 16 runs from his four overs, dismissing Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran.

With PBKS eyeing a spot in the playoffs, they will expect Arshdeep, their lead pacer, to carry the same form from before the break as they return to action in this game against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

