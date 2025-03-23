IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs RR match ft. Wanindu Hasaranga

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 23. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH were the runner-up last year. They had a fabulous season. However, they had a poor outing in the summit clash and lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also had a decent season as they made the playoffs. They lost the second qualifier to Hyderabad.

As seen from the last season, it is expected to be a high-scoring clash in Hyderabad. That said, bowlers from both sides will have to be on their toes and bring their best game forward. Both teams have some quality bowlers in their ranks who can challenge the batters.

On that note, let us take a look at three such bowlers who can pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between SRH and RR.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs RR match

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

SRH skipper Pat Cummins played a vital role last year, not just as a leader but also with the ball in hand. He was among their top wicket-takers with 18 scalps from 16 matches. It was also his best season in the IPL so far in terms of wickets taken.

Playing at home and knowing the conditions will certainly help Cummins, coupled with his ability to bowl tight lines and lengths with his skillful variations. Cummins brings immense experience and has developed as a lethal pacer who can bowl in all phases of the game.

While he will be returning from injury, a break could mean he will be fresh coming into the IPL, which could benefit Hyderabad. It will be crucial for him to get into rhythm with the ball.

#2 Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals RR Practice Session In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Similar to Cummins, Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer will have a massive role to play for his team with the ball. While Archer missed the last season, he has been in decent form coming into IPL 2025.

He picked up six wickets from three games in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Archer has 13 wickets in his last 10 white-ball matches (ODI and T20I). In the IPL, he has played 40 matches and has taken 48 wickets at an average of 24.39 and an economy rate of 7.43.

Against hard-hitting SRH batters like Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head upfront, Archer could prove to be a lethal weapon for Rajasthan with his ability to generate pace and bounce.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka v Australia: One Day International - Source: Getty

Sri Lankan wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also been in fine form despite having missed the previous IPL season. In the recent ILT20 tournament, he played nine matches and picked up 12 wickets at an average of 16.66 and an economy rate of 5.88.

Hasaranga also picked up four wickets from two matches in the recent home ODI series against Australia. The conditions in Hyderabad will help the spinners and Hasaranga can prove to be the key with his ability to pick wickets in the middle overs.

In the IPL, he has played 26 games and has picked up 35 wickets so far. He has been a consistent wicket-taker for Sri Lanka as well. Hasaranga will have a crucial role to play against the hard-hitting SRH batters.

